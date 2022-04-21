Premier Marinas Safety Day: dispose of old flares

Premier Marinas Safety Day at Universal Marina on the River Hamble will give boat owners the chance to dispose of out of date flares

Premier Marinas Safety Day will allow boat owners to dispose of out of date flares when it takes place on 23 April 2022 at Universal Marina on the east bank of the River Hamble.

Flares can also be checked by experts and replacement and new/refill flare kits can also be bought at the onsite Aspire Chandlery.

A charitable donation of at least £5 is being suggested for the service as the event will be raising funds for the RNLI, Wet Wheels Foundation Sail2Help and the Jubilee Sailing Trust, which recently launched a £500,000 fundraising appeal to keep the charity afloat.

The local RNLI Water Safety team will also be available to carry out lifejacket checks ahead of the start of the sailing season.

The Premier Marinas Safety Day is being run in partnership with pyrotechnic distress signal manufacturer Pains Wessex, part of Wescom Group, which is based at Universal.

‘Pains Wessex is proud to be supporting the Safety Day at Universal Marina, along with support from our UK distributor, Lalizas. Our team will be on hand to offer expert advice and answer any questions about pyrotechnic distress flares,’ said sales executive, Ally Ogg.

‘We will also be holding an amnesty for you to bring back your out-of-date flares, in return for a charitable donation, so that we can dispose of them safely. Capacity will be limited, so head over early to avoid disappointment.’

The marina’s other onsite businesses – Aboard Boat Coaching, Knight Marine – and insurers GJW Direct will also be available to talk to visitors.

Premier Marinas Safety Day will run from 1100-1500 on Saturday, 23 April 2022.

