No Time to Die: Spirit 46 features in the new James Bond film

The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die will feature the Spirit 46. The modern classic yacht brand previously showcased its Spirit 54 in Daniel Craig's first 007 movie Casino Royale

The Spirit 46 makes an appearance in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, which is released in cinemas at the end of the month.

The yacht is seen sailing in Jamaica, where 007 has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica.

It is not the first time Suffolk-based Spirit Yachts has partnered on a James Bond film.

The Spirit 54 was chosen to feature in the 2006 film Casino Royale, in which James Bond and Vesper Lynd can be seen cruising into Venice onboard a Spirit 54.

Spirit Yachts CEO and Head of Design Sean McMillan commented: ‘The James Bond films are a mainstay of British culture and we are honoured to be continuing our partnership with such an iconic brand.’

Just over 14m long, the Spirit 46 has a sleek underwater profile and is sold as ideal for fast-paced racing or coastal day cruising with planning speeds of up to 18 knots.

She is lightweight and easy to handle with all controls led aft to the cockpit.

The Spirit 46 has long overhangs, clean lines and a displacement of only 4.5 tonnes.

Down below, she can accommodate up to four people, with a forward ‘v’ berth cabin, which is separated from the saloon by a head.

In the saloon, the seat backs fold away to provide two wide settee berths. Sleeping arrangements are completed by a pilot berth aft of the navigation table.

McMillan said all Spirit yachts were inspired by the classic, elegant sailing yachts from the 1930s, and are custom-designed and built to order.

‘The Spirit 46 is one of the original Spirit Yachts designs and is an example of the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into every Spirit yacht. I think the yacht suits the Bond character very well because of the combination of beauty and practicality,’ he added.

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas from 30 September and in the U.S. from 8 October 2021.

Spirit 46 Specifications

LOA: 14.15m

Beam: 2.83m

Displacement: 4.5 tonnes

LWL: 10.3m

Draft: 2.0m

Ballast: 45%

Sail Area: 684sq.ft

Power: Yanmar