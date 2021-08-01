Natasha Lambert raises £10k for charity

Disabled sailor Natasha Lambert has raised £10,000 after sailing across the Atlantic using just sip and puff technology to control her boat

Natasha Lambert has raised £10,000 for the RNLI, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust and the Miss Isle School of Sip Puff Sailing after sailing across the Atlantic using just sip and puff technology to control the boat.

The 23-year-old sailor, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, took part in the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers in 2020 along with her family.

It was her biggest challenge to date and saw her sailing her Nautitech Open 46, Blown Away, 2,800 miles offshore, encountering all sorts of conditions including a lightning storm that lasted for two days.

Her crossing from Les Palmas to St Lucia took 18 days, 21 hours and 39 minutes.

On arriving in the Caribbean, Natasha commented: This isn’t the end, I want to do so much more!’

The catamaran is the largest vessel ever converted to use sip and puff technology, and can also be sailed conventionally.

Continues below…

Using the sip-puff system, Natasha uses her breath to steer the boat and trim the sales.

The work to convert the boat was carried out by her father, Gary, who is an electrician.

He has previously converted Natasha’s 21ft Mini 6.50, Miss Isle.

Natasha’s Atlantic crossing raised a total of £10,029, which will be split equally between the three charities.

She and her family thanked all those who generously donated to the fundraising campaign and the companies that also offered support.

In the last nine years, Natasha has raised £72,000 for charity.

Previous challenges include sailing around the Isle of Wight, crossing the channel from Dover to France, cruising from Cowes to Wales before climbing Pen Y Fan in a Hart Walker and sailing to Northern Ireland from Stranear, Belfast to Dublin and climbing Kippur.

In 2015 Natasha was presented with the British Empire Medal for her fundraising work.