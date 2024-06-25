Jeanneau asks Sun Odyssey 410, 440 and 490 owners to stop sailing amid safety concerns

French yacht manufacturer Jeanneau has asked owners of Sun Odyssey models 410, 440 and 490 to immediately stop sailing and has issued a product recall amid safety concerns about seepage around the retractable bow thruster. This follows the sinking of a Sun Odyssey 410 yacht off the coast of Germany in March 2023.





The most recent Jeanneau recall concerns the Sun Odyssey 410, 440 and 490 models which are equipped with Sleipner-Sidepower retractable bow thruster modules and were produced in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The European Commission in June issued a safety alert for the Sun Odyssey 410, 440 and 490 yachts produced between 2020 and 2022, warning of a ‘risk of drowning’ as the boats ‘may sink’ due to a glueing problem with the underwater bow thrusters.

‘Due to a glueing problem, the bow thruster flange may detach and generate a waterway. The boat may sink, increasing the risk of drowning for users,’ the European Commission Safety Gate Alert said in a statement on June 20.

Jeanneau had launched a recall campaign in March 2023 as a precautionary measure to reinforce the bonding of Sleipner-Sidepower retractable bow thruster modules in the hulls of the three models mentioned. This advice was updated in May this year.

‘Because the safety of our boats is an absolute priority, we have decided to reinforce the thruster flange on these hulls to prevent the occurrence of seepage,’ Jeanneau said on its website. ‘As a precautionary measure, we would also like to advise you that you must stop using the boat until this reinforcement has been carried out.’

Jeanneau said it was necessary, as soon as possible, to:

Inspect the thruster ar ea for water or signs of water ingress, Check for the presence of water when the thruster is retracted. In case of detection, it is essential to make sure that the thruster is closed and then to disconnect the thruster.

‘In any case, it is necessary to stop using the boat and to contact your dealer to carry out this reinforcement as soon as possible. We thank you for your cooperation and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please be assured that your safety is our top priority,’ Jeanneau said.

To check if your boat is concerned, please quickly contact the dealer from whom you bought your boat as soon as possible or contact Jeanneau Customer Service by e-mail: info@jeanneau.fr

Pete Sage was sailing with his wife from Heiligenhafen to Olpenitz off the coast of Schönberg, Germany, on March 24, 2023 when his 2021-built Sun Odyssey 410 sank suddenly and very quickly. Fortunately, the owner and his wife on board were rescued thanks to the quick intervention of DGzRS, the Baltic Sea Rescue Service.

An investigation into the cause revealed problems with the retractable bow thruster which had caused a large leakage as a result of the water pressure, according to Sage’s lawyer. Jeanneau was unavailable for immediate comment.

