Greek Transit Log now available online

The new digital system aims to make it easier for visiting sailors to obtain the Greek Transit Log, required for all private foreign-flagged recreational boats over 7m

The Greek Transit Log for private foreign-flagged boats entering Greece is now available online.

The requirements for a Greek Transit Log have not changed, but rather than obtaining one on arrival from Customs, boat owners can now get it online.

A Greek Transit Log is needed for all private pleasure boats with a total length of more than 7m.

Boat owners who can demonstrate the status of Union Goods (i.e. EU Vat paid) on their vessels will be given a transit log of Unlimited duration (UTL).

The requirement to check into and out of every controlled port is not necessary for those with a UTL.

Vessels that are not Union Goods will be given a limited Transit Log for 18 months and will still be required to check in and out as before.

The move to a digital log system should make it easier for skippers to clear into Greece, although there have already been reports of some “functionality glitches”.

If this is the case, sailors can still obtain a Transit Log from Customs on arrival.

A Transit Log can be applied for via the digital portal myAADE (myaade.gov.gr) under Applications > Customs Services >

Transit Log.

The new digital log will also make it easier for the Greek authorities to keep tabs on visiting yachts.

