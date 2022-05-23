Out of date flares can be disposed of at a flare disposal day at Brighton Marina. There will also be a chance to have lifejackets checked by the RNLI

A flare disposal day is being held to allow boat owners to safely get rid of out of date flares.

The first three flares will be free of charge for Premier Brighton Marina berth holders, with additional flares charged at £2.

Visitors will be charged £2 per flare disposal.

Any flare can be handed in at the marina’s Nickys Chandlery. Premier berth holders who buy a new flare from the chandlery will receive £1 towards each flare disposal fee.

There will also be the opportunity to have lifejackets checked by the RNLI and meet the local RNLI Water Safety team.

The day is being run in conjunction with safety equipment specialist, Seago Yachting.

The marina manager of Premier Brighton, Mike Hatch said the event was a good reminder for boat owners to check expiry dates on safety equipment regularly and replace them.

Berth holders and visitors can park outside the chandlery for one hour free of charge.

Those who plan to get rid of a large numbers of flares should email: brighton@premiermarinas.com.

The flare disposal day at Brighton Marina will be held on 4 June 2022 from 10am-3pm.

