Doorstep adventures – Editor’s letter May 2021

This is the year to explore the British and Irish coasts, if ever there was one.

After more than a year of Covid restrictions, we’re all itching to get out and get away.

Foreign travel remains hampered by lingering restrictions and uncertainty around new EU cruising rules, so homewaters seem the safest bet.

Yacht brokers are selling threefold more boats than normal as people are realising the beauty and adventure that awaits on their doorstep.

Even if you’ve already got your boat, I haven’t met a sailor yet who doesn’t daydream about what their next yacht will be.

You might be hankering after a boat big enough to give you a modicum of privacy, or you’ve had enough of maintenance and just want something small and simple.

A boat that suits the sailing you really do rather than the cruising you’d like to do, one day, can make boat ownership more enjoyable for all.

Have a look at our advice on how to avoid the pitfalls of buying and selling if you are considering a change in the latest issue.

If you have children or grandchildren then the chances are you’ll want to share your love of sailing with them, whatever boat you have.

Exploring by dinghy, swimming from the boat or spending a night at anchor are the adventures childhood is made of.

Getting the family afloat can be daunting, but the experiences of those who’ve done it and lived to tell the tale might just encourage you to try.

So where to sail to escape the crowds?

Over the coming months, our experts will share their favourite cruising grounds and in part one, we picked the best coastal walks and mountain hikes you can access by boat.

Hopefully there is some cruise-planning inspiration in there for everyone.