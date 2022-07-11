Delays in RYA certifications due to staff shortages

Sailors waiting for RYA certifications are being warned to expect delays of up to six weeks due to staff shortages and demand

Staff turnover, the impact of COVID-19, recruitment difficulties and an unprecedented increase in demand have resulted in delays in RYA certifications, instructor qualifications and revalidations.

The association said it was currently dealing with a six week backlog, which was having a ‘severe impact on all applicants’, including those waiting for an International Certificate for Operators of Pleasure Craft (ICC).

The ICC is recommended for sailing European inland waterways and for inland and coastal waters of Mediterranean countries.

Examiners and assessors are also facing payment delays

‘The implication for payments to our examiners and Short Range Certificate (SRC) assessors is a further delay of up to 6 weeks due to the payments process,’ added an RYA spokesman.

Additional staff from other RYA departments have been brought in and the processing of certifications and qualifications are continuing over the weekends.

‘Contract and temporary staff are also being used where feasible. However, given the critical nature of the Certification Department operation there is no straightforward solution and this will still take some time yet to resolve.

‘We fully appreciate the impact this continues to have on our training network as well as on applicants themselves and for this we apologise,’ added the spokesperson.

