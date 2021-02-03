Crackdown on uncoded commercially operated yachts

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has said it will be targeting the owners of uncoded commercially operated sailing yachts

Action will be taken against uncoded commercially operated sailing yachts engaged in racing, the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) has warned.

It has just agreed to discontinue prosecutions against the owners of two yachts after they agreed to enter into a written agreement to ensure their vessels are coded when used for commercial activity.

MCA officers found a number of breaches during the start of the 2020 Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) in Gran Canaria.

Owners received official cautions and had to pay thousands of pounds in intervention costs. Other yachts were sold or removed from the UK flag and are no longer entitled to be UK registered.

Small, commercially operated yachts must hold a valid code certificate when being used for any commercial purposes, including racing and training.

The boats must also only operate within the category of water for which they have been authorised.

Mark Flavell, Lead Investigator at the MCA as part of the Regulatory Compliance Investigations Team, said: “A misinterpretation of the code concerning yachts engaged in racing had developed.

“The MCA want to send a clear message and dispel this misinterpretation.

“Commercially operated vessels, including those engaged in racing, must be coded. This is to ensure commercial vessels are subject of an independent survey and inspection regime. The aim being, as with any scrutiny of commercial operations, is to keep employees and public safe,” he continued

“We will not hesitate to take enforcement action against yacht owners who don’t want to hear this message and fail to get their yacht coded,” added Flavell.

