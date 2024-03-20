Cornish Crabbers appoints liquidator

Yacht builder Cornish Crabbers has appointed a liquidator following a creditors meeting convened by Managing Director Peter Thomas on March 13.



The Wadebridge-based group, which specialises in the design and manufacture of glassfibre gaff-rigged sailboats and powerboats, reportedly owes over £1 million in bank loans and taxes and other debts. The market is currently tough for small boats although crabbers remain popular.

A notice in the government official journal of record The London Gazette on March 15 reads: At a General Meeting of the above named Partnership, duly convened, and held at One Courtenay Park, Newton Abbot, Devon, TQ12 2HD on 13 March 2024, the following determinations were passed as a Special determination and as an Ordinary determination:

‘That the Partnership be wound up voluntarily and that Michelle Anne Weir (IP No. 9107) of Lameys, One Courtenay Park, Newton Abbot, Devon, TQ12 2HD be and is hereby appointed Liquidator for the purpose of such winding up. For further details contact: Jack Pinder, Email: info@lameys.co.uk, Tel: 01626 366117’

Cornish Crabbers was not available to comment. The group’s website is also no longer visible on the Internet.

Leading producer of gaff-rigged boats

The company that became Cornish Crabbers was building dinghies in 1973 when Roger Dongray commissioned a one-off 24ft gaff cutter to his own design, with traditional West Country looks. She caught the eye of traditionalists and she was soon a best seller.

The company was formed as Westerly Boats and later renamed Cornish Crabbers in 1979. By 2001, the group was the leading producer of gaff-rigged boats, producing 12 sailboat designs and three powerboats.

The first boat was the Cornish Crabber 24 Mk1, initially a wooden boat, later built in glassfibre. The Cornish Shrimper 19 followed in 1979 and proved to be the company’s best selling design.

The Crabber boats have sweet, rugged-looking traditional lines, a functional, efficient, high-peaked gaff cutter rig and a large, comfortable cockpit. Below the waterline, a fixed-draught long keel with a cutaway forefoot makes for an excellent sea-boat for the size. Adventurous owners have sailed their Crabbers far and wide.