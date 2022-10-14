Changes to flare disposal from 2023

From 1 January 2023, sailors will no longer be able to use the Maritime and Coastguard Agency's flare disposal service

From 2023, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) will no longer offer a flare disposal service for boat owners.

Instead, those with flares which are damaged or at the end of their life will need to use a registered disposal service provider.

The RYA and British Marine’s joint environmental programme, The Green Blue, lists contact details of registered disposal service providers.

So far, 21 are listed for the UK. There are none listed for Northern Ireland or the North East of England.

The MCA said if there are no providers close by, then flares may be disposed of at the place they were bought, at local marinas, through local authorities or other waste disposal businesses.

Some marine business run disposal events across the country, usually at marinas and harbours. Premier Marinas regularly holds flare disposal days.

Small quantities of flares, between 6-12, can be transported in your own vehicle to a third-party disposal service provider for destruction.

‘This is provided that you’ve made all reasonable efforts to pack and secure such devices to reduce any health or safety risks to you or anyone else,’ said the MCA.

Continues below…

In the UK, only coded boats and vessels over 45ft are required to carry flares, although many cruising sailors also carry them.

The MCA has updated its Marine Information Notice (MIN) 687, and is reminding sailors that they are legally responsible for the maintenance, safe storage, transportation, handling and disposal of flares in their possession. It will still dispose of illegally dumped flares.

The MCA states that flares should not be disposed of in household, garden waste or recycling centres and should not be dumped.

It is also highlighting that flares should not be accepted by yacht or boat clubs, unless it has appropriate storage facilities and correct transportation arrangements in place.

The scrapping of the free disposal service, which the MCA ran from 18 designated sites around the country at a cost of £250,000 a year, follows a public consultation in 2021.

When the service was first launched, the MCA received around 60,000 flares per year; in 2018, they received only 12,000.

Enjoyed reading Changes to flare disposal from 2023?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.