Bente Yachts files for bankruptcy

The German boatbuilder Bente is looking for new investors after filing for bankruptcy earlier this month

Germany’s Bente Yachts, which is behind the Bente 24, Bente 28 and Bente 39, has filed for bankruptcy.

Insolvency petition proceedings were initiated at the Bremerhaven District Court on 3 February 2020 regarding the assets of Bente Yachts GmbH and Bente GmbH.

Lawyer Hendrik Heerman has been appointed insolvency administrator.

Founded in 2015, Bente launched its first yacht, the Bente 24 the same year to much acclaim. More than 100 were built.

The Bente 39 followed, which was praised by many in the industry for its new ideas including a delta hull shape, large cockpit and glass-roofed pilothouse.

The company, run by Alexander Vrolijik, son of naval architect Rolf Vrolijik, also embraced using sustainable materials where possible.

Examples on the Bente 39 included the use of recycled PET as worksurfaces in the galley and a fridge which was insulated with cork

The Bente 28 was announced last year, which came with a swing keel as standard and a 8-10KW built-in electric motor.

In January 2020, Bente said it would not be exhibiting at boot Düsseldorf.