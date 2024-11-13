Two winners of the Brian Black Memorial Award 2024 announced

Yachting Monthly’s Brian Black Memorial Award celebrates the best written and video storytelling about marine environmental issues

Two incredible stories have won the Brian Black Memorial Award 2024 in association with Coppercoat and YM. With entries focusing on ‘treading lightly’ in the marine environment, Jon Amtrup wrote about living aboard his yacht in the Arctic, eloquently setting out the case for more sustainable living and highlighting the rate of change in the Arctic.

‘Winning the Brian Black Memorial Award is a big honour and inspires me to sail and write even more from the Arctic,’ writes Jon Amtrup. ‘Right now I am in Tromsø and it’s scary warm here with over 20° in mid-September. It is just yet another example of how fast the climate is changing in the Arctic, and we all have to push the decision makers to do something about it. Not just talk about the challenges, as they have been doing for the last 30 years.’

Video award winner Christopher Barrett joined the Ocean Warrior research ship Linden also in the Arctic and learned of the heart-wrenching difficulties facing polar bears which have to swim hundreds of miles to hunt, often distances that see their cubs die on the way. In his video Facing the Bear, Christopher gives an urgent call to action to ease the pressures on the ecosystems around the globe and to help save endangered species.

Each winner was awarded prizes of £2,000. The award includes a donation of £1,000 to the marine conservation charity Sea-Changers.

RTE journalist Brian Black, a lifelong sailor, was passionate about the marine environment and often contributed to Yachting Monthly. Find our more about the Brian Black Memorial Award 2024.

