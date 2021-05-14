Alex Thomson Racing has announced that the British skipper will be taking part in his 11th Fastnet Race in August aboard Hugo Boss

Alex Thomson has confirmed he will begin his 2021 racing season with the Fastnet Race.

This week the team’s IMOCA 60, HUGO BOSS was back in the water after months of servicing and repairs.

The British skipper was forced to retire from the 2020 Vendée Globe after a UFO hit HUGO BOSS, causing damage to the starboard rudder.

He had hoped to better his second place in the 2016 round the world yacht race.

Thomson managed to stabilise the boat before sailing the yacht to Cape Town, where the IMOCA 60’s starboard rudder was replaced.

He and three crew members sailed HUGO BOSS back to the team’s home base at Gosport in February.

‘The boat has had a full inspection, NDT and service, and two new rudders installed,’ said Alex Thomson.

Continues below…

‘Restrictions here in the UK due to the pandemic have meant that we’ve worked at a steady pace to keep our team safe. Now, with the work complete and restrictions set to ease, we’re looking forward to getting back out there to train again,’ he added.

The 695 mile Fastnet Race will begin on Sunday, 8 August from Cowes, UK with a record 450+ boats – across multiple classes – set to compete.

The fleet will sail via the Fastnet Rock off south west Ireland and will finish, for the first time in the race’s 96-year history, in Cherbourg, France.

Sailing onboard HUGO BOSS, Alex Thomson – joined for the double-handed race by a co-skipper yet to be decided by his team – will aim to better his previous second place finish in the race.

‘This will be my 11th Fastnet, I believe, so we’ve got a lot of experience in this race. I’m really looking forward to sailing the new course and finishing in Cherbourg. I think it adds a new tactical dimension to the race,’ said Thomson.

Enjoyed reading Alex Thomson confirmed for August’s Fastnet Race?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts

Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment

Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.