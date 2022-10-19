A trimaran fit for a James Bond villain! Introducing Epiphany

The 178 foot double-masted trimaran Epiphany can carry a seaplane and has heated masts, handrails, and doors to minimise icing problems in high latitudes

Epiphany is designed for round the world sailing and high latitudes, and with three decks and a steel hull, guests and crew could easily spend months afloat.

Designed by the pen of Steve Kozloff Designs, the 178 foot trimaran has a Chantiers de l’Atlantique Solid Sail system, which allows the masts to tilt 70° forwards so the vessel can pass under bridges.

The free-standing masts rotate 360° so sails can be lowered and raised, and is free of yards and shrouds. It has integrated load sensing technology that informs the skipper how much to drive the sailing rigs, and is heated to prevent icing in colder climes.

An integrated telescoping crane system has been installed in each mast for loading.

Each mainsail is made up of semi-rigid panels that are hinged together. The jib is a traditional Dacron sail that is automatically rolled in or out. The total sail plan is 6,700 sq ft.

Epiphany is fitted with a Cummins QSK60-M hybrid diesel-electric engine, and can cruise at 10 knots for 4,800 nautical miles under diesel power only. The trimaran makes 8 knots under sail power.

Uniquely, the vessel has an internal garage for an A5 Icon seaplane, a Nemo U-Boat Worx submarine with dedicated launching systems and other water toys, as well as a tender.

There is also a 1,500 sq ft interconnecting retractable beach club and a stern pool to keep up to 12 guests happy.

Down below, Epiphany has a 700 sq ft owner’s suite in the bow of the centre hull; there are two master suites and three twin rooms. Crew cabins can sleep up to eight.

Large panoramic windows and curved walls provide plenty of space and panoramic views.

The upper deck has a salon for entertaining, including a bar.

At the stern there is dedicated space for four self-inflating lifeboats, and there is a flush mounted submarine style anchor underneath the bow.

Epiphany is still just a drawing boat concept. One question you are left asking is: who would commission a trimaran like this?

