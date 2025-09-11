3 Scottish brothers complete record-setting row across the Pacific

The Lachlan brothers have finished their record-setting row across the Pacific, raising nearly £1m for the Maclean Foundation, a clean water charity they founded with their father.

3 Scottish brothers have set a new record for rowing across the Pacific.

Since April, Jamie, Ewan, and Lachlan Maclean have been rowing from South America to Australia in their 280kg custom-built carbon fibre vessel, Rose Emily.

They faced the 9,000 miles journey without resupplies or a support vessel, taking turns rowing for 2-hour shifts.

They arrived in Cairns, Australia on 30 August just before midday local time. The record-making crossing took them a total of 139 days, 5 hours, and 52 minutes. The previous record, set by Fedor Konyukhov in 2014, was for 159 days, 16 hours, and 58 minutes.

The brothers had previously crossed the Atlantic in 2020, setting a record for youngest and fastest trio to complete the journey.

During their Pacific journey, “We seriously thought we might run out of food,” said middle brother Jamie. “Despite how exhausted we were, we had to step up a gear and make it before supplies ran out.”

He adds, “Ocean rowing has given us newfound appreciation for things we used to take for granted – like going for a shower, lying in bed, or simply leaning on something stationary.”

The three brothers undertook the voyage to raise funds for The Maclean Foundation, a clean water charity they founded with their father, whiskey writer Charles Maclean MBE, and their partner charity Feedback Madagascar.

To date, their fundraising efforts are just 50,000 pounds shy of their target of £1m.

“We’ve shed tears of joy and laughed till our cheeks hurt,” says the eldest brother, Ewan. “And at times we’ve cried with sadness and with fear, but our spirits have been lifted, time and time again, by the support of so many rallying behind us.”

Enjoyed reading about this row across the Pacific?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price, so you can save money compared to buying single issues.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.