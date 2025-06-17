23 yachts cross Celtic Triangle leg 2 finish line in Tréguier after 300-mile leg

Challenging weather conditions for the second leg of the Celtic Triangle saw nine of the competitors retire, whilst the other 23 managed to beat the weather and make it in into Tréguier. Most of those who retired continued to Tréguier under engine, while a couple sailed back to Falmouth or their home ports.

Division One of the Yachting Monthly Celtic Triangle race was won again by Il Corvo, the JPK1030 sailed by Roeland Franssens and Astrid de Vin who finished just before 1000 on Sunday 5 June, covering the 300-mile course in an elapsed time of 1 day, 21 hours, 59 minutes and 52 seconds, with second place going to Sunfast 3300 Kestrel. Division two went to JPK 10.10 Joy, of Dave Butters and Ian Braham, while Division three was won by Maxi 1100 AmyLou, sailed by Gary Heward and Russell Hawkins. The last crew to finish was Tim Greenway and Steve Leigh aboard Starlight 39 Ossian, who persevered in light airs to make it across the line before heading into Tréguier for a well-earned beer.

The longest leg of the Celtic Triangle, from Falmouth to Tréguier in Brittany of 300 miles is a decent distance offshore by any measure, quite aside from the shipping lanes, swirling tides, shipping lanes and generally busy waters, not to mention the failing wind that left a significant proportion of fleet wallowing in a swell that threated to shake rigs and slat sails to untimely ends. Almost half the fleet decided to throw in the towel when it came to racing, and switched their engines on to protect their boats and hurry in to a well-deserved cold drink or two.

Jayne Toyne, aboard J105 Jaldi, explained,

‘Leg two started out wet, but with a decent breeze, with the wind from the south, but gradually the breeze came round to the west to make it a proper downwind leg, which suited some and other less so. It then became a leg of two types with the fleet split between those that could get through to the finish before the wind shut down, and those that couldn’t. ‘The fastest boats arrived in the early afternoon of Sunday with arrivals continuing into the night, but those hoping to arrive by midnight or later were thwarted as the wind died off, leaving the slower boats and those not using spinnakers going nowhere. The wallowing seastate left boats pirouetting with sails slatting and bashing.’

Damage included tacks pulled out of cruising chutes, mainsail clew shackles blown and goosnecks broken, ironically due to a lack of wind. The fleet continued to encourage each other over WhatsApp as a foul tide threatened to delay some by an additional six hours as they faced the choice to anchor in 110m of water, or start motoring.

‘The decision to retire came around sunrise for eight of the fleet, including the boat I’m racing on, but it was largely the boats with lower ratings, making up much of class three,’ explained Jayne Toyne. ‘It wasn’t all bad though. The Celtic Triangle is very much about what goes on on land as well as at sea, so nobody wanted to miss the hog roast and petanque tournament against the locals. We were all keen to get ashore fo a cheeky drink or two and some fine French food. The warm greeting awaiting us in Tréguier was very much in the Triangle spirit, with each boat being shown to a berth and guided in by two women in the marina work boat.’

Provisions from the butcher in Kinsale meant that those with fridges and hobs were able to enjoy fresh steak with potatoes and beans, while everyone was able to enjoy the teams of dolphins playing in the clear bright water of the western Channel.

David Faucher, one of the only 2 Frenchmen in the race, was sailing single handed on Ventura. his Rustler 36, said of the weather conditions:

‘I’ve loved the race so far, yesterday the wind was perfect, the sun was shining and the boat was doing 7knots, and I thought this is just great. Today however the winds dropped so it was slow progress, and with the tide eventually against me I decided to retire in the end. ‘But the organisation and the hospitality has been excellent in each if the ports, and I’ve really enjoyed meeting others from the last AZAB and talking about the next one we plan to do in 2027. Again I’ll do it single handed, I love sailing alone – it’s just me and the boat, the boat and me – I don’t need to think about anyone or anything else’

Also sailing single handed was British sailor Nigel Colley, on Encore, a Sun Fast 3200, who came first in the 1998 edition of the Triangle Race, and came out of racing retirement to take take part in this newly launched edition.

‘I hadn’t raced for 2 years, as there have been so many other projects going on at home, but I couldn’t resist it when asked to take part in this latest edition, particularly with the opportunity to sail single handed this time. There are of course times when sailing solo gets tough, and you wonder why on earth you are doing it, as I did racing across the Celtic Sea, but once you get over the line the sense of achievement makes that vanish. Especially when you are racing with other short-handed boats, the sense of camaraderie is great, you are never really alone anyway, whether at sea or on shore, everyone is supporting each other. It was a tactically challenging race with variable wind strength and direction, and not exactly as forecast!’

Commenting on the results so far he said.

‘Coming third and second in the solo division in first 2 legs, means it should be possible to be first on the 3rd leg. I’m feeling lucky – the old tricks are gradually coming back to me! Having a number of close competitors is great, and is the whole idea of racing, I’m now thinking I may have another AZAB in me!’

Oliver Grogono on Kestrel, a Sun Fast 3300, also commented on short handed sailing

‘Short-handed racing is like any sport, you get tired, you wonder how you’re going to keep going, but you do. It’s the adrenaline. And when you are able to take a break, you often don’t want to. Sailing double handed means we can do 2 on and 2 off, but it’s hard to switch off when you know there are gusts coming ahead, you don’t want to rest and miss the opportinities!’

The Yachting Monthly Celtic Triangle race is the rebirth of a classic event first launched in 1984. Enthusiasm to see the event revived from the Solo Offshore Racing Club (SORC), the UK Doubehanded Offshore Series (UKDHOS), as well as several veteran ‘Triangleurs’, coalesced around the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club and saw the event run again for the first time in seven years. It is an offshore race intended to be an informal and friendly as well as competitive event that is open to both serious offshore racers and cruising sailors dipping their toe into offshore passage making and racing for the first time.

The three-legged course takes short-handed boats of at least 25ft, from Falmouth to Kinsale, a distance of approximately 190nm, from Kinsale to Tréguier (300nm), and finally Tréguier to Falmouth (110nm). The the second leg of the Celtic Triangle also acts as a qualifier for the Azores and Back Race (AZAB) 2027 entry.