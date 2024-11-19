2024 DAME Award winners: Success For Best New Sailing Products

The 2024 DAME Award winners have been announced with a new lifejacket clinching the top prize on Amsterdam where the ceremony is held annually

Sailing equipment has featured strongly in the list of 2024 DAME Award winners, presented in the morning of Tuesday 19 November 2024 at a spectacular opening ceremony to mark the opening of Metstrade 24, the marine industry’s largest annual equipment exhibition, in Amsterdam.

A panel of expert judges shortlisted 58 new products from 28 countries to choose the winners of the best new boating product designs recently launched onto the international marine market.

Overall Winner in the competition was awarded to TeamO’s impressive Offshore 150N Hi-Lift Lifejacket & Harness, which the ten-person jury described as “a radical re-think of lifejacket technology”.

The Yanmar E saildrive, meanwhile, won the Propulsion Category, along with a newly introduced Environmental Award. The judges say they were impressed with the way in which the Yanmar E saildrive now offers yacht owners an ‘easy pathway towards electric main propulsion’.

Other notable sailing category winners included Raymarine’s RSW wired smart wind transducer (in the Navigation and Communication category), which automatically corrects for pitch, roll, mast twist, sail upwash; and Karver Systems’ KJS12 rope clutch, which the jury noted pays “close attention and robust construction to every detail for increased durability, reduced rope wear, better usability”.

A full round-up of all the DAME Awards winners and nominees with feature in Yachting Monthly’s February 2025 issue.

Metstrade 24 takes place at RAI Amsterdam from 19-21 November and includes more than 1,500 exhibitors across 11 large halls.

2024 DAME Award winners

Overall winner: TeamO Offshore 150N Hi-Lift Lifejacket & Harness

Personal equipment winner: TeamO Offshore 150N Hi-Lift Lifejacket & Harness

Comfort and entertainment afloat winner: Indel Webasto Marine Slim-Fit Cooling Unit

Navigation & communication winner: Raymarine RSW Wired Smart Wind transducer

Electronic and electric systems winner: Egis Mobile Electric XD Series NMEA-2000 Controllable Remote Battery Switching & Charge Management

Propulsion & dynamics winner: YANMAR Marine International E-Saildrive

Deck equipment winner: Karver Systems KJS12 Karver rope clutch

Security & safety aboard winner: AirMarker R.Four

Shoreside equipment & materials winner: North Sails NPL RENEW

Environmental Dame Design Award Winners: CMP Group SMartyr SCP Anode + YANMAR Marine International E-Saildrive

