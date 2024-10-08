The Garmin fēnix 7 Solar Edition sold me on smartwatches and it’s at lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

As Yachting Monthly editor, I have loved testing the Garmin fēnix 7 Solar Edition. I wasn't a huge smart-watch fan before I got this one, but I find myself wearing the watch far more than I ever used to.

I’ve tested the Garmin fēnix 7 Solar Edition over the course of more than a year of sailing and it has stood up very well. Now, this Amazon Big Deals Day, the watch is reduced to its lowest ever price of £565.

If I’m honest, it took me a long time to get to grips with what this watch can do. Navigating around the menus can be a little confusing remembering what each of the five buttons do, and how to get to various menus and functions.

But this is made easier with the watch’s touch screen capability. I can also control much of this more easily from the linked phone app, which also lets me access the Garmin store for map downloads, as well as tracking all of my recorded data and workouts.

Garmin fēnix 7 Solar Edition – Was: £709.99 Now: £564.99

Reasons to buy: Incredibly robust and comfortable to wear | Vast range of functions for normal life, biometrics and sport performance | Solar and touchscreen make this a cool bit of kit

Reasons to avoid: No wireless charging | Range of functions can be bewildering | Navigating to functions on phone not always obvious View Deal