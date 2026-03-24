The best VPN deal for sailors in 2026? Save 73% on NordVPN

If you’ve been waiting to secure your boat’s digital life, this is the week to do it. We have partnered with NordVPN to offer an exclusive bundle

There are a wide array of things to consider when looking the options for internet connectivity at sea. And one key thing to think about for those wanting to secure their connection via unfamiliar networks, or retain access to their home content streams while mid-ocean is a VPN.

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If you are sailing outside your home waters, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is no longer an optional luxury—it’s an essential tool.

When you connect to a marina’s public Wi-Fi or even a local cellular network in a foreign country, your data can be vulnerable. A VPN creates an encrypted ‘tunnel’ for your data, protecting your passwords and banking details from potential middle man attacks.

While we can’t suggest circumventing licensing, many cruisers find this invaluable for maintaining access to services they pay for back home.

Nord VPN’s special deal

Standard VPN deals often forget the long-term nature of cruising. This deal gives you 28 months of coverage for the price of a few tins of anti-foul. Whether you are using the marina Wi-Fi in Lagos or Starlink in the mid-Atlantic, this ensures your banking is safe and your iPlayer works.

The Deal Breakdown: