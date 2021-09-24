How practical is the new Volt Metro LS electric folding bike while cruising? Laura Hodgetts puts it to the test to see if it is worth keeping onboard

Tested: Volt Metro LS Electric Folding Bike

Your yacht is home when cruising new waters.

But ashore, when provisioning or exploring, you’re back on foot, dependant on public transport, bicycle, or scooting – but with limitations when carrying shopping, or arriving at the local yacht club a little dishevelled.

Imagine if you could fit a Vespa on board… Well, the Volt Metro LS folding electric bike has stowable dimensions of 838 x 457 x 762mm.

You can use it on cycle paths and yet cover up to 40 miles without breaking a sweat, unless you wish to – by increasing exertion or turning the power off (0 mode).

It has a comfortable seat plus suspension in the seat post, making it easy to travel over gravel tracks or grassy fields if anchored remotely.

The bike can be fitted with a basket or storage bag.

The electric propulsion kicks in when you push the pedal; it’s a joy to ride and simple too.

Press the power button on the battery; tap the keycard on the handlebar’s display, toggle through the five different pedal-assist levels – and off you go.

There are 8 speed gears and a smooth braking system. For front and rear lights, long press the ‘+’.

Verdict on the Volt Metric LS Electric Folding Bike

I loved this bike. The only downside was the weight.

Made from lightweight aluminium, it folds easily but at 22.7kg, it’s comparable to an inflatable tender or an aeroplane hold bag.

A conventional folding bike would be a lot lighter and cheaper but wouldn’t expand your shore-side horizons as far or be so much fun.

Specification of the Volt Metric LS Electric Folding Bike

Frame: 15in

15in Weight: 22.7kg (including battery)

22.7kg (including battery) Maximum Speed: 15.5mph

15.5mph Battery: Lithium Ion 36V (Panasonic)

Lithium Ion 36V (Panasonic) Charge time: 3-4 hours

3-4 hours Power: 36V Standard 400Wh

36V Standard 400Wh Warranty: 2 years

2 years Price: £1,599

£1,599 Website: voltbikes.co.uk

Also on the market

Tern Vektron Q9

Boasting a 10-second folding time, at 21.9kg the Vektron is only a little lighter and twice the price.

It has a folding size of 410 x 860 x 680mm.

Unlike the Volt Metro LS, it is child-seat compatible.

Price: £3,300 Website: www.ternbicycles.com

Gocycle G4

Weighing 16.6kg, excluding the kickstand, this carbon-fibre model is far lighter although twice the price.

It has a sub-10 second folding system. Stowable dimensions of 880mm x 390mm x 615mm.

Price: £3,399 Website: www.gocycle.com

Hummingbird Gen 2.0

At 10.3kg, this is the lightest folding electric bike in the world, and priced for deep pockets.

The folding mechanism takes just five seconds.

It has a stowable size of 1170 x 600 x 200mm.

Price: £4,495 Website: www.hummingbirdbike.com