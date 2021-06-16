Tested: Spot X Bluetooth Satellite tracking & messaging

The Spot X Bluetooth promises cheaper two-way satellite communication. We test the satellite tracking and messaging device to see if it is a cost effective option for cruising sailors

Two-way satellite communications can be expensive. A handful of products aim to fill this gap, and the Spot X Bluetooth is Globalstar’s latest offering.

Using Globalstar’s own network of 24 low earth orbit satellites, it has near-global coverage and for the vast majority of sailors this is more than sufficient.

Spot X Bluetooth is a rugged handheld unit that is IP67 waterproof with a battery life of up to 10 days in 10-minute tracking mode, though this can be set to track from every 2.5 minutes to once an hour, allowing contacts, websites and social media accounts to see where you are.

Preset check-in messages can be sent at the push of a button, and direct SMS messages or emails can be typed on the inbuilt QWERTY keyboard.

You can also send distress signals which, while not GMDSS as EPIRBs and PLBs are, will be picked up by the 24/7 GEOS international emergency response coordination centre and forwarded on to a local rescue coordination centre.

This new Spot X uses Bluetooth to pair with an app on your phone, effectively adding satellite capability to your smartphone.

The solidly built and IP67 dust and waterproof Spot X Bluetooth weighs 198g and measures 166 x 74 x 44mm.

It can be charged via a USB cable from 12V onboard.

It is best used on deck for a clear view of the sky, but with the app, it could be left on deck, and operated from your phone below.

Verdict on the Spot X Bluetooth

Bluetooth boosts the SpotX’s capability and usability, but the fact that it still works as a standalone unit is attractive.

The screen is clear and easy to read, though menu navigation was not the most intuitive.

The keyboard and buttons were easy to use, and the SOS button is protected by a hinged door.

A more positive ‘click’ from the power button would be nice.

Once set up at home, new contacts could be added straight to the device or app.

Continues below…

Messaging was intuitive once set up, and two-way conversations were easy to conduct by both email and text.

Sending data files such as GRIB files isn’t possible, but mapping was introduced in 2020.

Garmin products that use the Iridium satellites has 100% global coverage, which is appealing.

For the price, however, this is a hugely capable device.

The cost makes it one of the cheapest standalone two-way messaging devices on the market, and flexible network plans start from £12.50 per month, significantly cheaper than other products for all of its price plans.

Even without the tracking and messaging options, this works as a back-up GPS and distress signalling device and would be worth having on board for anyone sailing off the beaten track.

Price £300

Buy it now at eBay (UK)

Buy it now at eBay (US)

More details at: www.findmespot.com

Other satellite tracking and messaging devices on the market

Garmin Inreach Mini

The Mini is a palm-sized device offering basic messaging, navigation and weather forecast functions, or connects to your phone for more comprehensive range of tools, including two-way messaging and device signalling.

Price £300

Buy it now at Amazon (UK)

Buy it now at Amazon (US)

Buy it now at eBay (UK)

Buy it now at eBay (US)

More details at: www.garmin.com

Garmin GPSmap 86i

With the same functionality as the InReach Explorer, this model also includes marine charting and navigation functions, as well as interacting with the full suite of Garmin products, allowing you to use this as a handheld chartplotter, autopilot control or even Fusion stereo remote.

Price £519

Buy it now at Amazon (UK)

Buy it now at Amazon US

Buy it now at eBay (UK)

Buy it now at eBay (US)

More details at: www.garmin.com

Iridium 9555 Satellite Phone

By comparison, a full satellite phone through which you can run voice calls, email and data is rather more expensive, but offers a whole range of useful features.

Monthly plans start at £125, but rental options are available unless you are a long- term adventurer.

Price from £913

Buy it now at Amazon (UK)

Buy it now at Amazon (US)

Buy it now at eBay (UK)

Buy it now at eBay (US)

More details at: www.iridium.com

Enjoyed reading Tested: Spot X Bluetooth Satellite tracking and messaging?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts

Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment

Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.