Sailors’ Sin Bin: New Yachting Monthly book reveals sailors’ secrets

The new collection from Yachting Monthly and Adlard Coles collates a series of confessions from sailors and is illustraded

A new collection of sailors’ brilliantly funny, real-life blunders, will be launched at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show, with the confessions collated from the pages of Yachting Monthly magazine.

The book compiles the best of the short real-life confessions from sailors from Yachting Monthly’s Confessions feature, many of them illustrated by original cartoons. These cautionary tales are arranged into themed chapters, for the amusement and edification of readers.

Worse things happen at sea, so the saying goes. This book relates the embarrassing blunders and shameful shenanigans of real sailors to whom the worst did happen. Even in a world of satellite navigation and social media, shipwrecks, collisions, getting stuck in the toilet and cases of mistaken identity can and do happen. They remain hidden until the skipper can bear the guilt no longer and must unburden their souls. The resulting stories are outrageously funny, while allowing the rest of us to thank our stars it wasn’t us and to learn from others’ mistakes.

The Yachting Monthly Confessional has been offering absolution for almost half a century. This hilarious collection is the cream of the crop from the last few years, illustrated by the brilliant cartoons of Bill Caldwell, and deserves a place on every sailor’s bookshelf as the definitive guide of what not to do at sea!

Order your copy of the Sailors’ Sin Bin here.