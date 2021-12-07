New gear: Zhik OFS800 foul weather clothing

Zhik OFS800 is the Aussie brand's new range of high-performance offshore foulies, including a jacket, smock, latex smock and salopettes.

The new Zhik OFS800 range takes its place as the brand’s top performing foul weather sailing gear, based on more than 50,000 nautical miles of testing and refinement during the Ocean Race.

Built around new eVent membrane technology used by the military, the garments are designed to offer unrivalled breathability levels without any compromises on durability, waterproofness or new protective features.

Millions of microscopic pores in the membrane vent the molecules of water vapour (perspiration) that build up during activity.

It can dynamically regulate body temperature thanks to much faster moisture transfer compared with other material combinations Zhik tested, keeping wearers comfortable during different activity levels.

The jacket and smock feature Zhik’s ‘head lock’ hood design that moves with your head, so you don’t find yourself staring into your collar.

The hood also has a flexible, fog resistant and anti-kink visor instead of the conventional peak.

Elbows and knees are articulated, and the wrist enclosures are offset to the neoprene seals inside, for a welcome reduction in bulk.

Reflective and glow in the dark elements make it easier to spot crew at night or in low-light conditions.

The jacket has twin 3D utility pockets, a chest pocket and fast-drying handwarmer pockets. There’s even a sleeve pocket.

Continues below…

The smock has a quick seal neoprene neck closure, with an inner gusset that is incredibly comfortable. The waist is sealed with an adjustable neoprene skirt.

It also features fast-drying handwarmer pockets and a patent-pending ‘adaptive partition pocket’ which acts as either one large pocket or two smaller pockets.

With the Zhik OFS800 salopettes, there is a neat ‘set and forget’ hook-and-loop shoulder strap adjustment system, eliminating the need for bulky buckles, as well as reinforced pockets

Colourways include black, flame red or acid lime for the jacket, with the salopettes in plain black.

RRP: £579.95 – jacket/smock

£299.95 – latex smock

£449.95 – salopettes

Buy the Zhik OFS800 jacket at Zhik

Buy the Zhik OFS800 latex smock at Zhik

Buy the Zhik OFS800 salopettes at Zhik

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

