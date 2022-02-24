New gear: Zhik cell insulated jacket

The new Zhik cell insulated jacket is a semi-technical garment designed to keep you warm and dry both on and off the water.

With a slim fitting, technical styling, the Zhik cell insulated jacket is meant to be worn under a waterproof layer or as a stand-alone outer layer. It is highly breathable and offers excellent insulation.

That is because the jacket contains Repreve, a 100% recycled, breathable synthetic high thermal insulation fill that is low in weight and bulk. With low water retention too, the jackets dry quickly once wet.

The Zhik cell insulated jacket is constructed using fused core baffling. This is where the individual insulation pockets are bonded together rather than stitched. It ensures there is no wind or water ingress through any of the individual cell seams. The feature also helps trap and maintain body heat.

A fleece lined collar and pockets add to the warmth and comfort levels. There’s ample practical pocket space with a zipped chest and handwarmer pockets. And there are two more handy inner stash pockets for accessories such as sunnies or beanies.

A streamlined thumbstrap makes it easy to pull on outer layers and keeps the sleeve securely in place.

At £149.95, this jacket is certainly not the cheapest of its type out there. But it is very well specced and full of handy features for sailors.

It is available in a full range of sizes for men and women from XS to XXL, and in two different colourways – anthracite and platinum.

Buy it now from Zhik.com

