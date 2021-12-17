New gear: Musto Evolution Newport OSM jacket

Musto has launched a new collection of sustainable clothing, including the Evolution Newport OSM jacket made from a single material for recyclability.

The sailing brand has teamed up with the 11th Hour Racing Team to create the new Evolution Newport OSM jacket.

OSM stands for One Single Material, and refers to the fact that every garment in the range is entirely made of polyester.

Although this is a synthetic fibre, it is much easier to recycle than fabrics or clothes made from composite or blended materials when they reach the end of their useful lives.

The jacket itself is a capable garment engineered to Musto’s BR2 standards of waterproofing and breathability.

That means fully taped seams (using polyester tape) and waterproofing that falls between 10,000 and 15,000mm of waterhead.

Performance in terms of breathability is moderate, with a rating of 7,000g. That means that 7 litres of water vapour are able to pass through a square metre of fabric in 24 hours.

Even athletes might struggle to sweat that much over the course of a day. But short, sharp bursts of frenetic activity can generate heavy perspiration.

Containing Primaloft filling (also made of polyester), the jacket will provide warmth on cold days.

The black colour of the Evolution Newport OSM PrimaLoft Active Jacket is achieved by using a recycled solution-dye outer fabric.

This uses 85 percent less water and 90 percent less harmful chemicals in the creation process than traditional dyeing methods.

“These products have the potential to be fully recyclable at ‘end-of-life’,” said Charlie Enright, Skipper of 11th Hour Racing Team. “This, combined with Musto’s intrinsic attention to detail and innovative design, ensure we are well-protected against all conditions.”

The jacket is primarily designed for wearing shoreside rather than battling the elements at sea, although it will handle heavy rain or light spray with ease.

“The Evolution OSM Collection is the first step towards supporting a circular economy,” said Musto’s head of marketing, Nick Houchin. “This project has made our design process become more considered and holistic in our approach to garment development,”

Sizes run from S to XXL and the Evolution Newport OSM active jacket costs £250.

Other garments in the line include a parka, a sweatshirt, hoodie and long-sleeved t-shirt.