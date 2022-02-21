New gear: Lifejacket SPF50+ rash vest

The Lifejacket SPF50+ rash vest is an innovative new garment aimed at protecting men’s skin from damaging UV rays while on the water.

A suite of new products from Lifejacket Skin Protection runs to t-shirts and sun creams and includes the Lifejacket SPF50+ rash vest too.

The new rash vest offers top protection from the sun’s rays thanks to its SPF 50+ rating. And unlike some other clothing brands, Lifejacket does not rely on sun-blocking chemicals in the fabric. Its protection comes from the weave and the construction and can’t wash out over time.

It is built in polyester (79%), Tencel (14%) (7%) and spandex, for comfort and form. Lifejacket describes the feel as akin to ‘soft cotton’. At the same time, the close-fitting garment is lightweight, breathable and quick-drying.

Plus, it doesn’t soak up water as it goes or balloon out while you swim. So, you shouldn’t end up with a stretched and dripping shirt. The rash vest is comfortable to wear in hot conditions while the long-sleeves and zip-up collar provide full upper body skin protection against UVA and UVB rays.

It also features some handy cycle-jersey style pockets on the back to stash outdoor essentials.

The Lifejacket SPF50+ rash vest has a quarter zip collar for added protection around the back of the neck, a front loop for attaching to board shorts, elastic waist cord with adjuster, embroidered logo on the chest and printed graphic on the back.

The brand is the work of three guys, launched after one of them was struck by skin cancer. They saw the disease amongst their friends too, and asked why men didn’t take better care of their skin.

Realising that many men didn’t use any skin protection at all when on the water, they set out to create a range of products targeted specifically to male outdoor enthusiasts.

Consequently, every purchase offers seven-day unlimited access to the mole-checking app SkinVision. Lifejacket claims that 92,000 incidences of skin cancer have been found so far through the app. And 50p of every order is also donated to the charity Melanoma UK.

The new rash vest comes in navy only with pink detailing, and in a range of sizes.

It costs £40, including P&P.

Buy now at at Lifejacketskinprotection.com

