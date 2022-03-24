New gear: Crewsaver Atacama Sport+ drysuit

Crewsaver has tweaked its existing Atacama range and relaunched it for the leisure market as the Crewsaver Atacama Sport+ drysuit.

Usually worn by rescue services and other professionals, the Crewsaver Atacama Sport+ drysuit is built of a three-layer, waterproof and breathable fabric. It is designed to protect you from exposure to the water in cold environments.

Soft Glideskin neoprene neck and cuff seals keep the water out, as does the YKK Aquaseal zip across the chest. The cuffs and ankles are also adjustable for optimum comfort.

Crewsaver says that its chest zip has been designed to make it simple to don the drysuit. It also includes a free Stratum fleece onesie and there are fabric socks designed into the suit.

“The Atacama Sport+ keeps you warm by protecting you from the wind and keeping the water at bay,” says design manager Zach Williams. “However, it is also important to remember a drysuit is part of a wider system. Correct layering under a drysuit it essential for keeping you warm and smiling. Therefore, we developed a ‘onesie style’ fleece which we provide for free with the drysuit to get you started.”

The drysuit has removable braces which attach on the inside and run over your shoulders to support the weight of the garment. An internal pocket is handy for stowing small items which have to stay as dry as you.

It has an articulated arm and leg design with an elasticated waist and adjustable stretchy braces. These features help ensure natural, unrestricted movement.

The Crewsaver Atacama Sport+ drysuit has a leg pocket with a D-ring attachment. There are also Cordura reinforcement patches at the knees and seat. These are positioned in areas of high wear to protect the waterproofing of the suit and make it last as long as possible.

The Atacama Sport+ would keep you sailing through the winter months, or allow you to explore high latitudes in comfort. RRP is £475 and it is available through Crewsaver’s global network of stockists. This includes well-known chandler’s such as Force 4.

