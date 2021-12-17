New gear: Clarion CMSP speakers

Florida-based Clarion has launched its brand new line of premium Clarion CMSP speakers, specifically designed for use on yachts

The Clarion CMSP speakers are being touted as premium products that have emerged from a ground-up design process.

“This was a clean-sheet, premium speaker line initiative, and we refused to settle for anything less than truly exceptional,” said John Zimmerman, Clarion Marine product line manager.

“This line is also representative of a shift in direction for brand styling, which will be seen in many more products to come. Our customers will be blown away by the value of this lineup.”

Available as both 6.5-inch and 7.7-inch coaxial speakers and as a beefy 10-inch subwoofer, the range should more than satisfy music requirements on board.

They all feature a modern, hexa-parallel sport grille design with an elegant metallic accent, and come with both gunmetal and white “sport’ grilles included in the box.

Built-in LED RGB lighting in the 7.7-inch model is capable of producing nearly any colour you can think of, with the controller sold separately. The RGB lighting is optional in the 6.5-inch speaker.

On the technical side, the coaxial speakers feature a bridge-mounted, edge-driven, silk dome tweeter with neodymium magnet and ferrofluid cooling for outstanding high-frequency detail.

Integrated within the woofer basket, away from the elements, is a second-order, high-pass tweeter filter. It is completely sealed from the front, to eliminate a common failure point of typical coaxial speakers.

This design also creates more woofer cone surface area, which means better efficiency and output.

The injection-moulded woofer cone with purpose shaped centre cap and marine-grade suspension components delivers low distortion and excellent midrange response.

Clarion CMSP speakers also include a powerful 10-inch subwoofer optimised for infinite-baffle applications, not requiring a dedicated enclosure behind the subwoofer.

Made with UV-treated, durable, marine-rated materials, the new CMSP line is built to withstand years of use in harsh marine environments. Marine-grade polymers and finishes also feature in the chassis and grilles.

All the speakers have secure, waterproof wire connectors which should not come loose, even thrashing into a head sea with Metallica at full blast.

Clarion CMSP speakers cost from around £130 per pair for the 651 model.

www.clarion.com