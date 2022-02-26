New gear: Chatham Java G2 deck shoe

British boating shoe brand Chatham is expanding its well-known G2 range with the new sustainable Chatham Java G2 deck shoe.

With classic all-leather looks which will appeal to fans of the traditional deck shoe, the Chatham Java G2 is designed to perform well on board and ashore.

It features many of the details and styling that have made a success of Chatham’s gorwing G2 shoe range. But the accent is on sustainability, with careful sourcing of natural raw materials.

Chatham crafts each pair of Java G2 shoes from premium quality upper leather sourced from the LWG gold-rated tannery, Tehchang. This LWG rating encompasses the whole supply chain behind a piece of leather, from chemical inputs to animal welfare.

Through its use of the Genesis leather concept, the Chatham Java G2 deck shoe range aims to reduce consumption of water, harmful chemicals and energy throughout the manufacturing process.

The deck shoes also feature Chatham’s Solespring comfort technolgy, whereby natural latex foam replaces polyurethane foams. This natural latex outsole offers the best durability and slip resistance, even on wet decks or pontoon planking.

And they are also hand-waxed and hand-stitched, using special rot-proof, natural waxed cotton thread. The one-piece leather lace has been sourced from another LWG gold-rated tannery, ISA TanTec.

“This is a collection that we are extremely proud of,” says Philip Marsh, MD at Chatham. “We have expanded our product line extensively across both the men’s and women’s collections, and feel there is a product to suit everyone, whatever their adventures.

“Java G2 is an exciting first for Chatham and we have chosen the very best sustainable materials. They have been put through rigorous testing to ensure they can endure all the coast and countryside has to throw at them,” continues Marsh.

These classic looking leather deck shoes are priced at £105 and £110, depending on the size. They are available in sizes 6-12 for men or sizes 3-9 for women.

