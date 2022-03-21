New gear: Alpenglow rechargeable lantern

Biolite Energy has developed the Alpenglow rechargeable lantern to mimic natural light, making it useful for camping or in the cockpit.

The Alpenglow rechargeable lantern uses Biolite’s high efficiency ChromaReal LED technology. With a high colour rendering index (CRI) value of 90 or more, ChromaReal emits the full spectrum of light. This allows us to see colours more accurately – even at night. The idea is that textures stand out better and objects have more depth and lustre.

You can adjust the light settings to obtain a warm or cold light. And it is dimmable, too. It can mimic a candle’s flicker, or produce any colour you like. Shaking the lamp will set it off on a quick cycle through the rainbow.

The marketing is all about atmospheric camping. The Alpenglow rechargeable lantern provides utility lighting while you chop vegetables one minute, then a warm light for storytelling and disco party colours the next. But it would work very well on a boat as well.

It is available in two versions, one with a 250-lumen intensity, the other with 500 lumens. Both have a decent 5 hour burn time at full power, or more than 200 hours at lower power. Four small LEDs near the base indicate how much charge is left in the battery.

It only takes three hours to recharge using a standard 5V USB cable. The battery amounts to 11.8Wh or 23.6Wh depending on which unit you go for.

Both lanterns also feature a useful fold-out hook for hanging from the boom. They are waterproof to a modest IPX4, which equates to light rain or splashes but not immersion. Biolite says they are fine to leave outdoors overnight and resist dew.

The Alpenglow 250 costs £54.99 and its bigger brother is £79.99.Though pricey, these lamps are undoubtedly better built than many with strong features. Every purchase also cross-funds the provision of energy efficient stoves and lamps to those in energy poverty.

