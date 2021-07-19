Hatch shade tested: Oceanair Skyshade

Fed up with waking up as soon as the sun rises when sleeping in your forecabin? Theo Stocker tests the Oceanair Skyshade hatch shade

If you sleep in the forecabin, a decent hatch shade is essential for a good night’s sleep.

The Oceanair Skyshade hatch shade was one of the neatest solutions we found, though possibly not the cheapest.

It’s a small roller blind in a marinised sprung cassette, cleanly attached with just one screw at each end.

The water-repellent and heat-reflective blackout fabric comes in either beige or white, as does the casing, though other materials are available.

The coachroof of our Sadler 29 has a pronounced curve, so having a longitudinal blind to pull from one side to the other was the only way to fit it.

The cassette holds the blind about 2cm clear of the attachment to clear any hatch surrounds.

You can buy off-the-shelf sizes or specify a custom size (up to 75cm x 89cm, or 59cm x 109cm).

Continues below…

We chose the beige colour to blend with our very 1980s headlining.

In use, the blind end bar was held in place by a ‘mini grip’ hook, its receiving loop attached with a single screw.

You can add toggles either side of the hatch to give a half-open position.

Except for the small gaps at each end because of the curve, the Skyshade thoroughly darkened the cabin.

It felt solidly made and took up very little head room.

The roller spring was strong enough to hold the blind taught, even used horizontally.

In a windy anchorage, the end bar did tend to rattle a little, but two closing hooks rather than one central one would certainly fix this.

A blind with sucker pads would have been less expensive, but this was neat and robust.

The Oceanair Sykshade hatch shade costs £84.84

www.oceanair.co.uk

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.