Best water bottle for sailing: 3 top options to quench your thirst on the water

I've looked for the best water bottle on the market and selected some options for sailors to keep them cool, hydrated, and satisfied.

With the hot weather and sailors spending more time on the water, staying hydrated is essential, so it’s important to pick the best water bottle for you. Drinking enough water is vital for avoiding feeling sick due to sunstroke, replacing moisture lost through unfortunate sweaty moments, and making sure you have enough energy to enjoy your adventure.

A great way to remain cool is to have a water bottle on hand that keeps drinks cold for longer than an off-the-shelf plastic one. Reusable water bottles for sailors can also help the environment by reducing single-use plastics.

So, I’ve been on a mission to give you the best water bottle options to keep you hydrated on sailing trips and quench your thirst for a good deal. Check out the bottles below.

Best water bottles for sailing 2025

Specifications: Capacity: 1L, Colour: Black, Cap Type: Screw

Reasons to buy: Robust design, good handle, well insulated

Reasons to avoid: It’s somewhat plain

For short cruising trips, it’s worth taking a large water bottle that can last the day. This Chilly’s Series 2 is a one-litre bottle that can hold plenty of liquid and claims to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

Chilly’s has an excellent reputation for robust and long-lasting water bottles, so although I haven’t tried this particular one, I have liked using a very similar one in the past.

The Series 2’s simple design is perfect for those who want a no-frills addition for soaking up the sun in the cockpit. It has a soft rubber base, which is ideal for being non-slip when the yacht is on a slight heel. There’s a handle for stopping the bottle from slipping out of your hand in a choppy sea state.

Made from stainless steel, it can withstand a few bumps and accidental rolls on decking without leaking. On that note, Chilly promises it’s 100 percent leak-proof, too. So, while the Chilly’s Series 2 price is at the higher end, you can use it year-round, making it a good investment for year-round sailing.

There are blue, green, and pink options if you want it to be a bit more noticeable so you can find it easily. And, for those who don’t want as much as 1 litre in their water bottle, there are 500 and 350ml alternatives in the same colours.

Specifications: Capacity: 750ml, Colour: Black, Cap Type: Flip top

Reasons to buy: BPA-free, lightweight, dishwasher safe

Reasons to avoid: Flip top more complicated to clean than screw cap

For those familiar with outdoor living, Thermos is a well-known brand that pioneered the reusable vacuum flask 120 years ago, which keeps drinks cold or hot for a long time. This Super Light Direct Drink is designed to be lightweight so that your wrist is less likely to ache as you enjoy a cooling beverage.

Thermos promises that drinks will be kept cold for 20 hours or hot for 10 hours, which is again another much more sustainable alternative to using single-use plastics to stay hydrated no matter the weather. It’s also BPA-free, meaning it doesn’t contain any traces of bisphenol-A, which can cause health problems.

This Thermos has a push-button lid with a locking mechanism to prevent accidental spills. It’s also dishwasher safe, so you won’t have to scrub your water bottle by hand when you get home from sweating the halyard.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.06L, Colour: Blue, Cap Type: Flip top

Reasons to buy: Tough design, BPA-free, large capacity

Reasons to avoid: Flip top more complicated to clean than screw top

Stanley has become infamous for their thermal cups, which have become a huge trend on social media in recent years, and for good reason. The reliable bottles have been helping people stay hydrated throughout the day and monitor their liquid intake.

The Go Quick Flip is an excellent alternative if you don’t want a statement like the Stanley Cup. It comes in various colour options to suit your style. Stanley says it will keep your beverage cold for eighteen-plus hours so that you can have a chilly drink from sunrise to sunset.

Like the Thermos, it’s BPA-free, so you could enjoy a cool drink with the peace of mind that you aren’t soaking in harmful chemicals. It’s an ideal water bottle for sailors, with a two-stage locking lid to prevent leaks while on board.

Stanley promises this is a bottle ‘built for life’ and has been committed to this for their products since 1913. So, you can rely on the stainless steel Go Quick Flip long-term.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.