Young British sailor to start 5-year and 75,000 nm circumnavigation

This October, Young British sailor Jacques Miller will set off on a 75,000 round-the-world voyage that will take him to 38 countries.

Young British sailor Jacques Miller will set out from Cowes in October for a five-year solo circumnavigation onboard the 1971 Hustler 30 yacht he restored and fully refitted by hand.

Over 75,000 miles, nearly three times the traditional 29,000 nautical mile route, the voyage will take him to 38 countries including Brazil, South Africa, India, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Greenland, Iceland, and more.

“Most circumnavigations are about speed or following the established routes,” says Jacques. “This voyage is about going further, into places few sailors see, and proving what can be achieved with determination, skill, and a small but capable yacht.”

He hopes his journey will instead be an inspirational story of craftsmanship, resilience, and adventure.

The voyage will begin in Cowes, from which Miller will set off in October 2025 to arrive in Brazil in November. By January, he will be in South Africa, and then spend 2026-2027 in the Indian Ocean, India, and Southeast Asia.

2027-2028 will see him heading to Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

In 2028-2029, he will undertake a 3,500 nautical mile pacific crossing from Japan to Canada via the Bering Sea before heading for Northern and South America in 2029, including rounding the famed Cape Horn, before finally returning to the UK via Greenland and Iceland in 2030.

The 5 year long circumnavigation will be documented by regular updates and video logs posted online.

Jacques is a professional boat builder who has previously worked on the GB America’s Cup entry. This summer, he circumnavigated Britain single-handed over 25 days in preparation.

