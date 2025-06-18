Set sail with the Ocean Youth Trust South this summer

There are still some spaces left to join the Ocean Youth Trust South on a sailing adventure this summer. The charity uses seafaring voyages to help young people from challenging backgrounds develop important life skills.

Who is the Ocean Youth Trust?

Each year, the Ocean Youth Trust sails with around 450 young people from challenging or disadvantaged backgrounds, many of whom have been referred by other charities, mainstream and special schools, local authorities, and social workers.

Throughout their voyage, participants are encouraged to take part in all activities on board – sail handling, steering, navigation, cooking, and keeping watch. This hands-on experience helps them develop confidence, strong communication, and the ability to collaborate.

Working as part of a crew, participants learn to both give and receive support from others. They develop valuable practical and social skills that can lay the groundwork for their personal development, as well as for future employment opportunities.

Whether you’re a participant or a volunteer, there’s a lot to learn from being at sea with OYT.

Since the pandemic, the OYT’s #SailtoWellbeing initiative has placed particular emphasis on using sail training voyages to encourage mental and physical wellness. Life on board helps participants get physically active while developing a range of social connections.

The boat

Ocean Youth Trust South’s iconic vessel Prolific offers a classic sailing experience on a modern rig. She’s sailed by highly skilled professional skippers with the help of a first mate and a bosun. Not to mention contributions from each voyage’s crew!

Prolific was built in 2005 as a tribute to 19th century Grimsby trawlers used for herring-fishing. She was used for sail training before becoming part of OYT South in 2017. Her spacious interiors and high bulwarks are not only beautiful, they make her safe and comfortable for experienced sailors and novices alike.

At 105 feet, this Bermudan ketch offers ample opportunities for safely learning basic sailing skills. Some participants have even used their experience on board as a springboard for sailing certifications.

Spaces left for this summer season

For those looking to get involved as participants or future volunteers, the Ocean Youth Trust South offers three kinds of experiences:

individual (youth) voyages

group voyages (a school, club, or charity booking the whole boat)

adult voyages

Individual voyages: what to know

Individual voyages are meant for ages 12 to 25 and any level of sailing experience. Participants have been complete novices, experienced young sailors, DofE gold residentials, and more.

For this coming season, a space has just opened up on the highly sought after Le Havre-Dunkirk Tall Ships race. The race is in two legs between the 30th of June and the 12th of July. Participants will also have the opportunity to attend the beloved Tall Ships Festival on either end of the race.

Group voyages

Group bookings are ideal for schools or youth groups, but also open to adult groups of 12-15 people.

These voyages are particularly intended to help develop confidence, teamwork, problem-solving, resilience, strong communication and other soft skills that are useful for their personal and academic development.

In September, there are still two Ocean Youth Trust South group voyages left at the tail-end of a booked-out season.

Adult voyages

If you’ve already got some sailing skills and are looking to gain experience or get involved with OYT South, these weekends are for you. Many first timers attend the volunteer training program after getting a taste of life on board.

Adult voyages are a great way to get a taste of the OYT South’s onboard workings, particularly for anyone interested in joining the volunteer watch-leader team in 2026. On these weekends, you’ll have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with Prolific as you learn about how the Ocean Youth Trust operates.

Volunteer involvement can be as little as 4 nights or as much as several voyages a year. Regardless of how much time volunteers have to give, it’s essential to maintain a high level of safety and sensitive engagement on board, particularly on voyages with vulnerable young people. OYT South works with returning participants and volunteers alike to develop both the technical and emotional skills needed to keep each voyage running smoothly.

People of all ages love to come back year after year. Some have been part of the team since the 70s! If you like the sound of getting involved, an adult voyage could be a first step towards joining this wonderful crew.

Find out more

If you’re interested in booking a voyage or getting involved, please contact caroline.white@oytsouth.org or head to https://www.oytsouth.org/availability/. The availability page is updated daily.

