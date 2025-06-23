Send in your nominations for the 2026 RYA Awards

Celebrate valuable contributions to the boating community by nominating an outstanding individual or organisation for a 2026 RYA Award.

Nominations are now open for the 2026 RYA Awards! The yearly RYA awards are a great chance for people from across this vibrant community to celebrate those who make sailing an ever more open, welcoming, safe, and supportive sport.

As the national governing body for dinghy, motor and sail cruising, all forms of sail racing, the RYA draws on a network of more than 100,000 personal members and 1,500 affiliated clubs and classes. Around 300,000 people are members of sailing clubs across the UK.

Who should you nominate for the 2026 RYA Awards?

Whether it’s individuals, grassroots efforts, or community-wide initiatives, “The RYA Awards are all about celebrating the people and organisations who make a real difference on and off the water,” says Cat Ferguson, RYA Club & Volunteer Support Officer.

Nominations are therefore open to all individuals or organisations involved in boating activities.

Looking for ideas?

An individual nominees could be a particularly committed instructor, coach, race official, participant, volunteer, or member of staff. Nominated organisations could include clubs and training centres.

Read on to find out what kinds of awards you can nominate for.

Impact Awards

The Impact Awards are meant for anyone who goes above and beyond to make boating more successful, inclusive, sustainable and enjoyable. Nominations are also considered by region, so please nominate through your RYA Home Country’s Awards programmes.

There are four categories:

The Unsung Hero Award, for those who have been committed to selflessly dedicating their time and energies to the sailing community.

The Rising Star Award, for volunteers 25 and under who have already had an outstanding impact.

The Guiding Light Award, for individuals who have spearheaded projects or initiatives within their grassroots participation or their organisation. Nominees might be working independently or as part of a team to encourage participation in the sport or to develop a specific aspect of the boating community.

The Inspirational Race Coach or Instructor Award, for those volunteers who have put their RYA Race Coach or Instructor qualifications towards creating a bright, motivating, and inclusive learning environment for everyone involved.

Affiliate Awards

The Affiliate Awards, supported by Gallagher, are for celebrating RYA affiliated clubs, classes and community organisations across the UK.

They are divided into five categories:

The Together on the Water Award, for affiliates who champion the RYA’s Together on the Water initiative, which promotes access and equality by encouraging inclusion, inspiration, engagement, connection, and sustainability on the water.

The Green Blue Team Award, for those unsung sustainability stars.

The Young Person’s Award, for affiliates who focus on getting participants aged 25 and under involved.

The Active Award, for affiliates that foster ongoing engagement with life on the water.

And finally, the award for Event of the Year, for the people behind impactful events aligned with RYA’s Together on the Water objectives.

What does a nomination for the 2026 RYA Awards mean?

A nomination for a 2026 RYA Award can be a way of saying thank you, or of celebrating someone’s contributions to the sailing community spirit.

Successful nominees will receive a certificate from their nominator, and any nominations submitted before October 1st will automatically be considered for the National Individual Awards that will be presented at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show in February 2026.

Celebrating and showing appreciation for some one’s contributions might even inspire others to share their own time, expertise and energy to support sailing and boating activities at your organisation.

How and when to nominate someone for the 2026 RYA Awards

Awards can be awarded both to individuals and to organisations at any point throughout the year. There’s no deadline and no restriction on who can receive one.

It’s worth noting, however, that nominations made by October 1st, 2025 will also automatically be considered for the National Individual Awards that will be presented at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show in February 2026.

Celebrating Boating Community

Cat Ferguson says of the RYA Awards, “It’s one of the most uplifting parts of what we do — hearing stories of passion, kindness, and commitment from every corner of the sailing and boating community.” They’re a powerful way of giving more visibility to and continuing to support, ‘The impactful projects and initiatives that help our sport thrive.”

Visit the Awards webpage for full guidance notes, category details and nomination forms for both the Impact Awards and Affiliate Awards.

