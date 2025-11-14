Race in vintage style with the Classic Channel Regatta 2026

Pre-registration is now open for the Classic Channel Regatta 2026. From 7 - 15 July, the race will bring together a group of international participants for a full calendar of sailing and social events.

The 21st year of the Classic Channel Regatta has been announced for 7-15 July 2026, with pre-registration now open for all eligible participants.

Previous editions brought together sailors from Britain, France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Ireland and further afield to celebrate a shared love of classic sailing.

The international event aims to revive the spirit of an earlier racing epoch and is known for its ‘Gentleman’s racing’ style.

Participants can choose to race competitively or to cruise along while enjoying the relaxed social atmosphere and a full calendar of events including onshore supper parties, prizegivings, and festive evening parades, as well as the ‘Danse des Classiques’ in optional-fancy dress.

What to expect in the Classic Channel Regatta 2026

The regatta will start on 7 July with an evening welcome drinks and two days of racing at Dartmouth, followed by the classic channel race from Dartmouth to St. Peter Port.

This year’s edition also adds a stopover in Lézardrieux, Brittany, before finishing with the usual cruise to Paimpol. In Paimpol, the regatta will once again be welcomed into the town, where it will act as the heart of local Bastille Day celebrations held on 14 July.

On 15 July, participants will enjoy the final race around Île de Bréhat and a picnic lunch before the end of regatta party, which promises water sports, prize giving, and celebrations.

Who can take part?

Places for the 2026 Classic Channel Regatta are capped at 100.

Approved yachts designed before the end of 1968 are eligible for Class 1, though approved production yachts designed up to the end of 1974 and more recent yachts built in classic and traditional style are still eligible to take part.

For full details of eligibility and classes and to pre-register your interest, visit the regatta website: https://www.classic-channel-regatta.eu.

