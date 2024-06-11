‘Pip Hare has always impressed me with her grit, determination and ability’ – Pete Goss

Pete Goss on why everyone should be supporting Pip Hare in the forthcoming edition of the Vendée Globe



The flexing of spring’s muscles calls for a dusting down of my jobs list. I never intend winter boat maintenance to become last minute but a busy life creates a bow wave of tasks that end up clamouring for last-minute attention.

As ever, booking the launch date has triggered a succession of dominoes that should see us off on our first and long-awaited weekend on board. The list of jobs is pretty easy this year – engine service, tidying behind the switch panel, anodes and antifouling.

The only priority is that we need to sort out the prop anode which is too active on the fizzing front. We shall put a meter across the coupling and my hope is that a copper strip will suffice.

If that doesn’t work we are exploring a system which puts brushes on the shaft.

With such a small job list you wouldn’t expect Oddity to be on our minds but truth be known there has been a lot of interest in her. Enough to warrant the production of further Oddities.

We already have someone prepared to step up with the second prototype. I say prototype in the sense that the way forward seems to be the option of detailed construction plans or a flat pack kit for professional builders or braver self-build souls. It’s a new and interesting world to explore; I’ll keep you posted.

On a separate vein I recently delivered a winter talk to the Plymouth Corinthian Yacht Club and they kindly offered to make a donation to a cause of my choice. I suggested they might put their name on Pip Hare’s boat so that they can be a part of her exciting Vendée Globe campaign.

I know that everything helps when times are tough, which they always are as a big start looms.

It also means a lot to have the spirit of others in the ring with you. Tracey and I have included our names. All you have to do is visit www.piphare.com and click away. Go on I dare you!

Pip has always impressed me with her grit, determination and ability to draw you in through her writing and multi-media. The last Vendée saw her explode from a relative unknown to one of the most popular sailors in the event. I don’t think she will mind me saying that hers was a solid corinthian entry which went on to produce a great result.

Many would walk away with their heads held high but Pip immediately committed to professional campaign in the next Vendée with sights on a podium finish. She immediately purchased a competitive boat and transformed it with foil technology.

This is a huge step change and so it was fantastic to see her finish amongst the competitive group in the last Atlantic qualifier. That was the the big test. Could she tussle with the front runners? She obviously can. Fair winds Pip, we hope you carry our flag with pride.

