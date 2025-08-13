Exmouth sailing charity Sailability awarded a King’s Award

The Exe Sailability Project, a sailing charity in Devon, has been presented with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Exe Sailability Project, a sailing charity in Devon, was presented with a King’s Award for Voluntary Service at a special event that brought together the Exe Sailing Club’s commissioning groups, committee members, sponsors, supporters and Club members.

The King’s Award ceremony

Rear Admiral Chris Snow presented the certificate and commemorative crystal to Chair of the Executive Committee Becky Brooks, who is also one of the blind members of the Sailability sailing team.

Brooks commented, “Sailability is a great opportunity to get out and try something new, and I encourage everyone, if you like being in or on the water, to have a go.”

The presentation was followed by the charity’s annual regatta, which celebrated the skills Sailability’s participants learned throughout the year. Many students were from the Deaf Academy, and twelve of them were presented with RYA Certificates of Achievement.

The Exe Sailability Project

Since it was founded, the organisation’s 100 volunteers have helped 5,000 budding sailors get out onto the water on both power and sail craft. Each season, Sailability delivers nearly 7,000 hours of lessons. Participants have the opportunity to achieve a range of Sailability certificates within the organisation, and some progress to the Royal Yachting Association’s (RYA) 1 and 2 qualifications.

Sailability has worked with groups including: The Deaf Academy, Mill Water School, SW Care Homes and Young Carers, as well as with individual participants.

Nick Smith, Co-ordinator of Sailability at Exe Sailing Club, comments: “At the Exe Sailing Club, it’s our mission to open barriers, providing access to sailing to disadvantaged people in our community. Our language is about ability, not disability, and we have seen with our own eyes the incredible power sailing has to improve people’s lives.”

