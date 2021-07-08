Brexit VAT: Your questions answered

Yachting Monthly experts help you unravel the new regulations in relation to the thorny issue of VAT following the end of the Brexit transition period

Brexit VAT. Many of you have contacted us with questions about boat VAT payments on yachts which were outside of the UK at the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, as well as the rules around Returned Goods Relief (RGR).

RGR allows you to reimport your boat into the UK without paying Customs Duty and VAT.

Crucially this can only be claimed if the boat has been in the UK under present ownership and returns within three years.

Following Brexit, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) announced that owners of boats which have been in the UK under present ownership and were in the EU at the end of the Brexit transition period, could avoid paying a second VAT payment if the vessel returned to the UK before 30 June 2022.

This applied regardless of when the boat left the UK.

This means cruisers, who are unable to meet the three year condition of the RGR, have until 30 June 2022 to bring their boats back to the UK from Europe to avoid paying a second UK VAT payment.

Our experts answer your Brexit VAT questions.

Is there a time limit for boats to remain in UK waters to qualify for RGR?

My yacht is UK built and UK VAT paid and has been in the EU for years. I plan to return the boat to the UK before 30 June 2022 to qualify for Returned Goods Relief (RGR).

How long must the boat remain in UK waters to qualify for RGR before being able to leave UK waters again?

John Froggatt.

A spokesman for Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) responded:

Individuals wishing to claim RGR will need to remain in the UK while they complete all the necessary paperwork, and undergo any inspections required by HMRC.

If liable, they will also need to pay any duties to HMRC before leaving.

What are the exceptional circumstances to avoid paying boat VAT again?

It is clear that if a boat is exported from the UK or EU for more than 3 years then that boat will be subject to VAT upon its return, even if it is returned by the same owner to the same country as it left – except under exceptional circumstances.

What are these exceptional circumstances?

It seems that if you do a three year plus circumnavigation you are in for VAT upon return unless one can fit somehow into the exceptional circumstances!

Jeff Wrinch

Robin Baron, chair of the Cruising Association’s Regulations and Technical Services group (RATS) responds:

To date HMRC has steadfastly refused to give guidance as to when it will regard ‘exceptional circumstances’ as applicable.

Informally, it has indicated that the effect of COVID-19 restrictions may constitute exceptional circumstances.

In the EU the equivalent expression is ‘special circumstances’ and again there is currently no guidance.

Circumnavigators do indeed run the risk of having to pay VAT again but this is not a new rule and there has always been this risk.

What is new is that the rule now applies to taking a boat out of the UK rather than the EU.

Keeping a boat in an EU country for more than 3 years now also triggers the risk.

If owners are in the fortunate position of being able to have a new boat built in the UK or the EU for the circumnavigation they can export it immediately and thus defer payment of VAT until their return.

They will then pay VAT on the second hand value of the boat.

This is no help to owners of second hand VAT paid boats.

Do all British registered boats qualify for Returned Goods Relief?

I keep my Contest 40s in Bourgenay, near La Rochelle, France.

The boat was built in Holland 25 years ago and the original owner paid VAT in Holland.

I bought the boat in France six years ago from her English owner and it has always remained there.

I believe the boat has been in England, but not since I’ve owned her.

It is a British registered vessel, and was so when I bought it.

If I bring the boat to the UK before the end of June 2022, will I have to pay VAT to HMRC?

Dave Robson

Robin Baron, chair of the Cruising Association’s Regulations and Technical Services group (RATS) responds:

If the boat returns to the UK at any time, UK VAT will become payable.

This is because Dave cannot claim Returned Goods Relief (RGR) because the boat has never been in the UK during his ownership.

The UK registration of the vessel is irrelevant in the VAT context.

The way the UK has chosen to apply VAT rules on leisure vessels post Brexit is manifestly unfair.

When Dave bought the boat the price would be set on the basis that VAT had been paid within the EU which at that time included the UK.

Why should he be expected to pay VAT again?

The effect of this policy decision is almost certainly that Dave will not return his boat to the UK but will keep it and eventually sell it in the EU, thus depriving the UK marine leisure sector of marina, boatyard and brokerage fees and HM Treasury of the related taxes.

The Cruising Association is engaging with HMRC and HM Treasury to seek to change these arbitrary and manifestly unfair rules.

What’s the difference between a boat and a caravan?

As I understand it, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) classifies boats as commercial goods, which are liable to VAT, and caravans as personal possessions, which I understand are VAT free.

In my view, this is wrong.

For example, if you are a UK resident who owns a caravan, HMRC would classify it, from a tax point of view, as being a ‘personal possession’.

This means you could keep it in the EU for as long as you liked and bring it back to the UK any time you liked, free of any secondary VAT being charged.

Should HMRC not treat boats the same way as it treats caravans when it comes to VAT?

Nick Fletcher

An HMRC spokesperson responds:

In terms of the rules for charging import VAT there is no difference between a privately owned boat and a caravan.

Boats and caravans, whether commercial goods or private possessions, are subject to import VAT when imported into the UK from another customs territory unless a relief applies.

Both can be eligible for Returned Goods Relief (RGR) subject to meeting the conditions of the relief.

The Government has extended the grace period for RGR from one-year to 18 months; allowing goods located in the EU at the end of the Transition Period to return to Great Britain by 30 June 2022, regardless of the date they left the UK.

Stuart Carruthers, cruising manager of the RYA, responds:

As the RYA understands it, there is no difference between caravans and boats and our guidance says much the same thing as the HMRC response.

What is different is the way they may be used.

This gives rise to much of the misunderstanding.

For example, a boat can enter and exit at any point on the UK coastline whereas a caravan or motorhome is limited to a small number of commercial ferry ports where there are formal border controls.

I am sure boaters would not favour nominated ports of arrival and departure and therefore additional reporting requirements and procedures should be expected.

The RYA has long been aware that all movements of goods, including personal possessions, between the UK and the EU are treated in the same way as movements to and from the rest of the world.

This means the movements are subject to customs processes, and import duties, including VAT, will be payable unless any relief applies.

In this case the relief in question is Returned Goods Relief (RGR) and is available for any goods returning to the UK, including privately owned pleasure craft, provided the conditions outlined in the legislation are met.

Until 30 June 2022, the government has in effect suspended the 3 year condition provided it can be demonstrated that it was in the UK at some point in the past under its current ownership.

We have asked the government to keep the grace period under review in light of the ongoing position with COVID-19 restrictions.

However, this does not address the fundamental point that HMRC is seeking to levy VAT on boats that have been legitimately bought either new or second hand and kept in the EU while we were all EU citizens.

We think this is unreasonable and we are lobbying hard so that UK owners can repatriate their boats to the UK, even if they have never been in the UK under their ownership and therefore have not been exported.

Under the VAT RGR rules, import VAT is only relieved if the importer and the exporter are the same person. Consequently, relief from import VAT is not available.

Have a Brexit VAT question for our experts? Email us at yachtingmonthly@futurenet.com and we will do our best to answer them.