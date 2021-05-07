Brexit: As an EU sailor, what do I need to do if cruising to the UK?

Yachting Monthly experts help you unravel what the new regulations post-Brexit mean for UK and EU sailors

We invited sailors from the UK and the EU to submit their questions about sailing to Europe and the UK following the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020.

Question: As an EU sailor, what do I need to do if cruising to the UK?

Brexit is also affecting EU sailors wishing to cruise in the UK. Some clarification of our position would be appreciated.

Will we have to clear in or out? How will this work in practice?

Will there be designated ports of entry and exit?

Will we need to get our passports stamped?

I remember reading somewhere that there will be a dedicated app. Is this true? When will the app be available?

Wim Vandenbossche

Answer:

A spokesperson for the Home Office responded: ‘All pleasure craft arriving from outside of the UK including the Channel Islands are required to telephone the National Yachtline (0300 123 2012) to report their arrival for customs purposes.

Any non-UK or Irish national (including all EU nationals unless they have certain protected rights under the transition agreement) who require immigration permission to enter the UK must also contact Border Force to obtain that.

Contact details for Border Force offices have been circulated to all ports and marinas.

There are no plans to introduce designated ports of entry/exit for pleasure craft.

‘Most EU nationals will be granted permission to enter via email or over the telephone.

In some circumstances Border Force officers may visit the vessel and conduct an examination of arriving foreign nationals which may include endorsing passports.

‘A digital solution (app) to enable online reporting is in development.’

