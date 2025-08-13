Applications are open to become the next Maritime Solent Charity Partner

Maritime Solent invites maritime charities operating in the Solent region to apply to become Maritime Solent Charity Partner in 2025-26. Applications close on 31 July 2025.

Applications are open to become Maritime Solent Charity Partner for 2025-2026!

In order to be eligible, charities need to:

operate predominantly in the Solent region

conduct their charitable activities in the maritime sector

Partners from previous years include the Wetwheels Foundation, the Sail Training Trust, and most recently the Rona Sailing Project, which provides offshore sail training opportunities to young people and some adults.

What does it meant to be the Maritime Solent Charity Partner?

Maritime Solent is a regional cluster organisation that brings together maritime operators, businesses, research organisations, public sector organisations, trade associations, charitable organisations, schools, and other partners to connect and promote the maritime sector in the central south coast of England.

The chosen charity will collaborate with Maritime Solent to bring greater visibility to its work and will receive regular promotion through the Maritime Solent communications channels.

Two key events, the Finalists Celebration event on 24 September and the Awards gala on 23 October, will also offer opportunities for the selected charity to present its work, including through a pre-made film and various donation opportunities.

Rona Sailing Projects Director Sarah Woodman has said of partnering with Maritime Solent,

“Being the charity partner has opened a number of doors for us to be able to share the work of the Rona Sailing Project with local businesses, educational establishments and to a wider audience via their extensive network […] Alongside increasing awareness of our life-changing sail training opportunities, the charity has benefited from an increase in people wishing to volunteer or support us financially or in another way.”

How to apply

Interested applicants and anyone who would like to nominate a charity can find more information on the Maritime Solent website. Applications close on 31 July.

Enjoyed reading this article?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price, so you can save money compared to buying single issues.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.