Escape the crowds at Porth Nefyn, North Wales

Providing shelter from westerly and southerly winds, the Welsh anchorage of Porth Nefyn offers an escape from the crowds, says Dag Pike

A popular place to stop off when cruising around the Llyn Peninsula in North Wales is Porth Dinllaen, one of the few spots along this coast where you can get shelter from westerly winds.

With its highly rated pub and its lifeboat station, this anchorage is very popular and has visitor moorings.

For a quieter, more peaceful night at anchor, you might want to move just a mile to the east where there is the small harbour of Porth Nefyn, named after the village of Nefyn.

Here, the headland of Penrhyn Nefyn juts out from the coast to give useful shelter from winds from the west and south.

The only thing that might disturb you is the fishing boats going out to check their pots in the early hours.

The harbour has a recently rebuilt stone breakwater which provides protection for the fishing boats on the beach and, although a drying harbour, it offers a landing place if you want to run ashore.

There is no road to the harbour itself.

Once ashore you need to walk along the beach and then use the steep road up the cliffs to get to the village of Nefyn.

Here you are faced with a number of choices if you are searching for lunch or dinner.

Head east and you come to the imposing Nanhoron Arms Hotel that offers drinks and meals as well as hotel facilities.

Continues below…

Head west and you come first to a brewery, the Cwrw Llyn, where they brew craft beer that you can buy as a takeaway or drink on the premises.

A bit further along the cliffs you will find The Cliffs pub which offers views over the sea.

If you want to learn about the history of Porth Nefyn, there is even a small museum.

Amgueddfa Forwrol Llyn Maritime Museum is located in a former church.

It is best to check opening times as it doesn’t operate regular hours.

For the anchorage itself it is best to approach on a southerly heading once you have identified the Penrhyn Nefyn headland.

Give the headland a wide berth because there are off-lying rocks.

It should be safe to head in once you have identified the stone jetty, which means passing 200m off the headland.

Once past the end of the headland you can start to turn in, but always keeping the end of the jetty on the starboard bow and using your echo sounder to gauge a safe distance from the beach.

Even at low tide, there is 2m depth when tucked inside the headland, close to the shore.

Be aware of the fishing fleet during the summer months.

Most are potters so you will need to keep a look out for the numerous pot buoys.

There is good shelter in this anchorage when the wind is anything from the south, but once there is a hint of a northerly then you will find the swells starting to roll in and it will be time to move on.

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts

Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment

Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.