Round the Island Race: Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust set to return

Up to 30 young people will join Dame Ellen MacArthur in the 2022 Round the Island Race, as MacArthur returns for the first time since 2018

Dame Ellen MacArthur is set to sail in the annual Round the Island Race on Saturday 25th June 2022, returning to one of sailing’s most loved events for the first time since 2018.

MacArthur will compete alongside a group of young people supported by her cancer charity, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. The Trust has been the official charity of the Round the Island Race since 2005, raising over £308,270 to date to help inspire young people aged 8-24 to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

MacArthur, who founded the Trust in 2003, is no stranger to Round the Island Race and last raced with a crew of young people in the iconic event in 2018.

This year, up to 30 young people, who have all previously sailed with the Trust after cancer treatment, will race the renowned 50nm course on five boats, bidding to get the 2022 Trust Round the Island bragging rights.

Ellen admits she can’t wait to be a part of it. She said: “I am really excited to be taking part in this year’s Round the Island Race and sailing with young people the Trust supports again. Every time I sail with the young people I am inspired by their positivity, desire to push themselves and their infectious sense of fun and adventure.

“Next year the Trust celebrates its 20th birthday, and it is truly wonderful to see the same positive impact on the young people today as we did back in 2003. The magic ingredients of the freedom of sailing, being with others who get what they’ve been through, and doing something new and exciting haven’t changed.

“The Round the Island Race is such an amazing event to be involved in, and for the young people to be at the centre of the action, enjoying the sights, the spectacle, and the racing, is an experience to remember. I hope everyone has a great race and see you on the start line!”

The Trust team, alongside other Race Partners, Marathon Watch, B&G and Helly Hansen, will be out in force in the Official Race Village at the Cowes Yacht Haven on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th June, with games, crafts, and competitions for the whole family to enjoy.

To support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust in this year’s Round the Island Race – simply text RACEFORALL to 70085 to donate £5 (texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message). Or find out more at ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org and @emctrust on social media.

