Inside ARC 2025: New 24/7 broadcasts bring the iconic rally to a global audience

For its 40th edition, the ARC 2025 will launch new broadcast initiatives, ARC Radio and ARC Live, to share the preparations and atmosphere of the Atlantic crossing with a global audience.

Around 900 participants from over 30 different countries are expected to set off from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria for the 2025 ARC (Atlantic Rally for Cruisers), the rally’s 40th edition.

‘What started as an initial idea has grown into a global sailing community, bringing together thousands of boats and tens of thousands of people with a shared spirit of adventure,’ says World Cruising Club Managing Director Paul Tetlow.

‘It’s incredible to see how far the ARC has come over the past 40 years.’

How to keep up with ARC 2025

Two new broadcast initiatives have been introduced in the lead up to the rally.

ARC Radio will broadcast a mix of music, information, and interviews 24/7, and will be available all around the world. ARC Live will instead provide a daily broadcast lasting 60-90 minutes to cover the latest social events, seminars, sailor stories, and safety related activities, available on Facebook and then updated to Youtube.

Both channels will be a platform for a diverse group of sailors to share their motivations, achievements, and the challenges they faced in the lead up to the rally.

Their aim is to unite the surrounding community, and to bring both participating sailors and those following the action from back home into the rally’s atmosphere and characteristic camaraderie.

Tetlow comments: “ARC Live and ARC Radio will make this iconic sailing event available to a global audience. By broadcasting the excitement and sailor stories from Las Palmas to viewers and listeners around the world, we’ll inform and inspire people and recognise the huge achievements and ambitions of our participants.’

ARC Radio will broadcast from Monday 10 November, with breakfast, lunchtime and ‘sundowner’ shows live from the ARC village from Monday 17 November.

ARC Live will instead begin its daily broadcasting on 18 November. Both channels will cover the start of the ARC LIVE ON on Sunday 23 November.

Visit the World Cruising Website to listen live to ARC Radio or to watch back editions of ARC Live and keep up with the rally’s programme and preparations.

