‘The underdog that could shake the rank’: How solo skipper Isa Rosli is preparing for the 2026 Golden Globe Race

Skipper Isa Rosli hopes to become the first Canadian Melayu to complete a solo, non-stop, unassisted circumnavigation in the 2026 Golden Globe Race. Here's how he's preparing.

For a long time, sailing was Isa Rosli’s secret.

‘I’ve wanted to experience sailing ever since I was in elementary school,’ the solo skipper says. ‘But I knew the cost was too much for my parents to bear.’

‘I never told them about my desire so as not to break their hearts. My father never knew, as he passed away when I was 14 years old, and my mom only learned about it in 2022.’

Rosli eventually joined a local race team in LaSalle, Ontario, with which he competed in round-the-can races along the Detroit River. He was hooked from that moment on.

He went on to ocean race with four different teams, but the ultimate dream remained sailing around the world. Though Rosli closely followed both the 2018 and 2022 Golden Globe Race, he didn’t feel financially or mentally ready to enter himself. Yet.

‘The time to act is now,’ he says of taking part in the 2026 GGR. ‘I want to take on this challenge while I’m still physically capable and leave behind a lasting legacy for the world, especially for Canadian and Melayu heritage.’

Rosli still has a ways to go before he sets off from Les Sables d’Olonnes in September to sail around the world solo, nonstop, and unassisted on his OE32, Olleanna.

Several other entrants will sail on Olle Enderlines: Daniel Alfredsson (Pale Blue Dot); Oleg Schmidt (Mootje), Arsène Ledertheil, and Christopher Langham (Savoir Vivre Liberte).

With two circumnavigation attempts under her belt already (Jeremy Bagshaw in 2022/23; Are Wiig in 2018/2019). Oleanna is already a GGR double veteran.

‘I knew I had to purchase a somewhat “race ready” boat in order to realise my dream while maintaining my employment as long as I can to finance my GGR campaign,’ says Rosli, who works full time as a Project Manager for a marine manufacturing company in Chilliwack BC, Canada.

‘I looked long and hard on the market but there aren’t many options out there. After the 2022 GGR, I asked Don McIntyre if there were boats that fit into my budget… lo and behold, Olleanna was the only one that fit the bill.’

Designed by Olle Enderline in 1973, the OE32 is a classic Swedish double-ender with a cutter rig and a bowsprit. Her long-keel design trades upwind performance for extra stability.

‘The boat has a beautiful design. Although it’s among the smallest, I felt that Olleanna can perform above her weight class.’

Rosli worked hard to prepare the boat for its first solo sea trial in December of 2025, which he says was a success.

‘I still have more to do, like HF radio and winch replacements, a new antifouling coating, and many smaller tasks that will add up quickly.’

In the lead up to September, he’s been attending offshore personal survival courses and advanced first aid training. Other preparations include honing his celestial navigation skills, with which he says he still needs more practice, and building up his physical endurance.

‘While I’m in Canada for the winter break, I’ve been focusing on my cross-country skate skiing training, full health and dental care and examinations.

While I’m in France leading up to the qualifying and race start time, I’ll be riding my mini folding bicycle everywhere I need to go to get groceries, boat supplies, fuel and even a large LPG tank!’

‘It’s been very hard to balance boat preparation, family obligation, and preparing myself leading up to the race,’ Rosli says.

With less solo experience than some of the other candidates, no sponsors, used sails, and used equipment, he considers himself an underdog.

Among the other 2026 GGR skippers, ‘There are a few that are favourites to be the front runners, especially those that have many miles of solo experiences, with sponsor backing and well-prepared boats.’

But, ‘I’m determined to be the underdog that could shake the rank. I’m racing to finish as my first goal, and my secondary goal is to win.’

With his life partner Wendy and their pup Layla, he has also been visiting school classrooms to talk about the upcoming GGR and inspire school children to undertake their own adventures.

Once the race sets off from Les Sables d’Olonnes in September, Rosli is most worried about, ‘Rogue, towering waves capable of capsizing even large vessels appearing without warning.’

Another of his major concerns touches on one of the key difficulties of solitary navigation: managing sleep.

Rosli worries about being, ‘unable to wake up on-time at critical moment due to lack of rest.’

As for the rest of it, he doesn’t expect isolation to be too much of an issue, and plans to keep himself constantly occupied with daily boat chores.

‘The solitude of solo sailing’ is actually one of the things he’s most looking forward to, together with, ‘Making history for Canada by becoming the first to go around the world solo, non-stop, unassisted and without GPS.’

Quick facts: Isa Rosli / Olleanna

Sail plan?

Reef early and sail conservatively especially at night. I’ll be using the appropriate sail plan to suit the conditions for efficient sailing while maintaining the shortest distance travelled around the world and keeping the boat at hull speed the most I can.

Furler or hank on?

I have a furler for my Genoa but hank on for my staysail and Code zero. Mix and match!

Self-steering set up?



Olleanna came with WindPilot Pacific which is a delight to use!

Antifouling?

I’ve applied Coppercoat, but I might change my mind.

Sailing Inspirations?

Great sailors past and present, including legendary Chinese Mariner Admiral Zheng He (Cheng Ho; 1371–1433).

Three unexpected items you’ll take onboard:

Harmonica Quran translation Sambal hot sauce!

You can donate to Isa Rosli’s campaign through his GoFundMe: One Man, One Boat, One World.

