The desalination dilemma: Why our thirst for fresh water is changing the sea

Is a daily freshwater rinse-down a right or a luxury? Lu Heikel examines the growing demand for water in an increasingly parched world

Visions of the parched ground of last summer feel very distant as we look back on an extremely wet winter, both in the UK and in many Med regions. The sight of surface water run-off turning rivers into torrents and shorelines into muddy deltas invokes something visceral in me.

Probably something to do with my years on board where virtually every drop of precious fresh water is accounted for. At home our modest water cisterns are full, though I know we could use more if typical conditions prevail during the summer.

We have written about water shortages in our Mediterranean pilot books for decades, first suggesting more than 20 years ago that watermakers could be a common accessory for yachts in the future. I wouldn’t say they are ubiquitous, yet, but they are certainly far more common than at the turn of this century.

Some of that is down to sheer boat size – having the space and power to run one is not a trivial consideration – but some of the increasing popularity of watermakers is down to demand. The horror for many of a day without a shower, plus a hose off after swims, and the rejection of seawater as a means to wash up, or wash down, have all contributed to a higher demand for the sweet stuff. And while many of us are acutely aware of its finite and scarce nature, plenty consider it a right to use fresh water as they choose.

Watching charter crews hosing down with abandon at the end of the week in places where locals guard every drop is startling, but not unusual. A glance ashore to the line of villas, each with a glistening infinity pool just yards from the sea, is in some part heart-breaking for me. I can’t help but think that something has gone wrong somewhere.

Article continues below…

Fresh water is a finite resource, albeit renewable through the water cycle, and accounts for just 3% of the water on our planet. Pollution, climate change and over-extraction are all threatening accessible freshwater resources faster than they are being replenished.

New AI data centres use billions of litres of the stuff, and yet are not currently required to disclose their real requirements. UK water companies are lobbying to be allowed to pollute with impunity. And the growing severity of storms leads to greater run-off.

We don’t have a watermaker on Skylax, but when sailing in the tropics we rigged a tarp, with a skin fitting and hosepipe at its centre, on the foredeck while at anchor. We fashioned it after seeing a similar set-up on a nearby Westerly in Tonga. During one heavy downpour the crew filled the tanks, did the washing, filled more jerry cans, and prepared a bath in the dinghy. Then we watched the skipper scamper up onto the foredeck to disconnect the hose, “before we sink!”

Of course, tropical downpours remain relatively uncommon in the Med during the summer, and for some sailors, their choice is indeed to fit a desalination unit; relieving local supplies and keeping all on board happy. It’s a good solution, especially if powered by solar energy.

Perhaps it will be the way it goes on land too? But I reckon we also need to hone our respect for fresh water, and all do our bit to be conscious of how we use it, or else will we become like the Ancient Mariner – condemned to roam the oceans telling our story for all of eternity?

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price, so you can save money compared to buying single issues.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.