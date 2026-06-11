‘Give me the patient strategy of offshore racing over the spectacle of SailGP’ – Lu Heikell

Is modern racing starting to look more like draughts than chess? Is something being lost in the pursuit of frenetic, high-speed thrills and spills?

I have been following three offshore yacht races in recent months, which allows me to vicariously scratch the itch of sailing whilst at my desk.

The Mini Globe is unapologetically low tech, and low budget. The singlehanded skippers complete a circumnavigation in a series of ocean-spanning legs in their home-built mini racers. Stop-overs are informal pitstops, and the camaraderie of the skippers is wonderful. The simple nature of the class appeals, and the skill and fortitude of the sailors inspires me.

As part of Don MacIntyre’s family of races, inspired by the original Golden Globe Race of 1968, this one is as absorbing as the new GGR and the ‘big boat’ Ocean Globe race; all based on Corinthian values and endeavour over pure financial investment.

Then there are the Class 40s of the Globe40 race, on somewhat faster and more complex craft, but following a similar, if more demanding, course. And double-handed to boot. The performance difference between the ‘scows’ and the ‘sharps’ has been illuminating, and the racing has been close. The sailors are a mix of fully sponsored youngsters and dedicated amateurs who are following their own dreams in this competitive fleet.

The yachts taking part in the Caribbean 600 are more diverse and altogether different beasts again. Fully crewed weapons with canting keels and plenty of gizmos, they will blast around the course in less time than it takes me to bend the sails onto Skylax. But whilst these all-carbon high-tech machines are a world away from Skylax, like the other fleets, I can still follow the tracker and read race reports with an appreciation of the challenges of the racecourse and their tactical decision-making.

All these races are, to varying degrees, something of a slow burn, running as they do over the course of hundreds (or thousands) of miles, and we are, of course, always at a very long arm’s distance from the live action, but as these races unfold, they develop their own narratives that keep me interested as the race progresses. And all the time the highs and lows of the sailors can be readily understood.

And then there is the other racing series I’ve been following, SailGP. I really don’t know where I stand here. The ‘machines’ are completely alien to my sailing world, and their phenomenally technical set-up utterly foreign. Helm, yes. Grinders, yes. Even tactician is a familiar term. But flight controller? Anyone?

Yes, sure I know the basic theory of these flying boats, but I’m sorry, when upwind legs and downwind legs look the same, no spinnakers obviously, and certainly no time for sail changes, there is something lacking for me. And less than 20 minutes later the adverts run and the debrief interviews commence. Then the show wraps up until next weekend.

Don’t get me wrong, the spectacle is fabulous – stadium courses at global venues, amazing graphics, short races over a weekend. Everything packaged for bite-sized consumption by those who like speed, excitement and possible jeopardy in any format. Absolutely top-class athletes doing amazing things. For a $2 million purse.

It is exciting, in the same way as Formula One racing is exciting. You pick your favourite – and it’s helpful that ‘my’ team seems to be pretty good at present – and enjoy the ride.

My type of sailing doesn’t require body armour, and I like it that way. I value nuance and patience over absolute power and speed. For me, this SailGP version of sailing looks more like draughts, rather than chess.

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