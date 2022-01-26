About our advice

Individuals carrying out any of the activities described on this website do so at their own risk and must exercise their own independent judgement.

There is a risk to safety in the operation described and individuals are responsible for ensuring they use the appropriate equipment, skill and diligence.

Future Publishing Limited provides practical advice in good faith and makes no representations as to its completeness or accuracy.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, neither Future Publishing Limited, its supplier or any of their employees, agents or subcontractors shall have any liability in connection with the use of this information.