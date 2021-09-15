Yachting Monthly October 2021 – on sale 16 September

Inside the October 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly you will find a guide to cruising a post-Brexit, post-COVID Europe, a buyer’s guide to the latest electric outboards and trolling motors for dinghies, the 10 best destinations in the British Isles for bird spotters – and more!

SAILING SKILLS

The long way Meet the skippers eschewing modern technology to take on the slowest yacht race around the world – the Golden Globe Race

Skippers’ Tips Reducing leeway • White diesel or red? • Engine air filters

Question of Seamanship How do you offset making too much leeway?

Radio Gaga From voice procedures to distress calls, Andy Du Port explains how to utilise VHF radio

CRUISING

Destinations for bird watchers Our ‘10 Best’ series continues with a British Isles guide to the top locations to find puffins and more!

Let the adventures begin! What you’ll need and where to go in a post-Brexit, post-COVID Europe

A Spanish affair A family’s journey from the Azores to Ibiza in a Moody 47

Learning curve Chris Ayres sets sail solo from Britain to New Zealand

Anchorage Drop the hook off Beauport, Jersey, for a very pretty beach

Louisiade Archipelago revisited A sailing aid project returns to Papua New Guinea – with 300 pairs of glasses and copies of YM

GEAR AND BOATS

Electric outboards A buyer’s guide to the latest electric outboards and trolling motors for dinghies

New boats The latest launches include exciting smaller cruising yachts

Gear survey Tell us about the kit you love and what you’d leave ashore

Me & My Boat The Maxi 1100 – a fast and stylish seagoing cruiser

Tried & tested The new Crewsaver Air Deck 230 inflatable dinghy

REGULARS

Editor’s letter A bird’s eye view

News Round-Britain history makers

Letters An unnecessary snag

Dick Durham A port of refuge

Pete Goss The elusive Azores

Cruising community £10k boost

Books Farewell Mr Puffin: a Small Boat Voyage to Iceland, Paul Heiney

New Gear The latest marine kit

Confessions Keeping schtum