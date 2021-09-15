Yachting Monthly October 2021 – on sale 16 September

Inside the October 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly you will find a guide to cruising a post-Brexit, post-COVID Europe, a buyer’s guide to the latest electric outboards and trolling motors for dinghies, the 10 best destinations in the British Isles for bird spotters – and more!
SAILING SKILLS
The long way Meet the skippers eschewing modern technology to take on the slowest yacht race around the world – the Golden Globe Race
Skippers’ Tips Reducing leeway • White diesel or red? • Engine air filters
Question of Seamanship How do you offset making too much leeway?
Radio Gaga From voice procedures to distress calls, Andy Du Port explains how to utilise VHF radio
CRUISING
Destinations for bird watchers Our ‘10 Best’ series continues with a British Isles guide to the top locations to find puffins and more!
Let the adventures begin! What you’ll need and where to go in a post-Brexit, post-COVID Europe
A Spanish affair A family’s journey from the Azores to Ibiza in a Moody 47
Learning curve Chris Ayres sets sail solo from Britain to New Zealand
Anchorage Drop the hook off Beauport, Jersey, for a very pretty beach
Louisiade Archipelago revisited A sailing aid project returns to Papua New Guinea – with 300 pairs of glasses and copies of YM
GEAR AND BOATS
Electric outboards A buyer’s guide to the latest electric outboards and trolling motors for dinghies
New boats The latest launches include exciting smaller cruising yachts
Gear survey Tell us about the kit you love and what you’d leave ashore
Me & My Boat The Maxi 1100 – a fast and stylish seagoing cruiser
Tried & tested The new Crewsaver Air Deck 230 inflatable dinghy
REGULARS
Editor’s letter A bird’s eye view
News Round-Britain history makers
Letters An unnecessary snag
Dick Durham A port of refuge
Pete Goss The elusive Azores
Cruising community £10k boost
Books Farewell Mr Puffin: a Small Boat Voyage to Iceland, Paul Heiney
New Gear The latest marine kit
Confessions Keeping schtum